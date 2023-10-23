News

Walnut Creek PD arrests four allegedly connected to retail theft scam

Suspects accused of stealing from Lululemon stores, trying to return the goods at alternate location

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Walnut Creek police arrested four people Friday for alleged retail theft.

Last Wednesday, police received information about two organized retail thefts that occurred at the Santa Rosa and Napa Lululemon stores. The information was obtained by the department's Broadway Plaza officer, in conjunction with retail loss prevention personnel, and included photographs of the suspects and the suspect vehicles.

Police also received information the suspects might be coming to the Walnut Creek location to return stolen merchandise.

Police said Friday afternoon that at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, several of the suspects were observed inside Lululemon located in Broadway Plaza.

Police detained four suspects without incident and recovered more than $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the suspect's vehicles.

Deoni Johnson, Jr., 27, of Sacramento and Darijanna Roberson, 24, of Reno, were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Charles Allen, Jr., 38, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools and probation violation.

Anthony Bradley, 32, of Oakland, was arrested for having an out-of-state warrant for his arrest.

All four suspects were transported and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Walnut Creek police at 925-943-5844 or call the anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.