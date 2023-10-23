Walnut Creek PD arrests four allegedly connected to retail theft scam

Walnut Creek police arrested four people Friday for alleged retail theft.

Last Wednesday, police received information about two organized retail thefts that occurred at the Santa Rosa and Napa Lululemon stores. The information was obtained by the department's Broadway Plaza officer, in conjunction with retail loss prevention personnel, and included photographs of the suspects and the suspect vehicles.

Police also received information the suspects might be coming to the Walnut Creek location to return stolen merchandise.

Police said Friday afternoon that at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, several of the suspects were observed inside Lululemon located in Broadway Plaza.

Police detained four suspects without incident and recovered more than $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the suspect's vehicles.