Crow Canyon Road reopens after gas leak contained

A gas leak shut down a thoroughfare in San Ramon for more than two hours Tuesday, according to police.

San Ramon police issued an alert shortly before 9:30 a.m. about the gas leak, which closed Crow Canyon Road between St. George Road and Alcosta Boulevard.

People in the immediate area of the leak were told to shelter in place, but evacuations were not ordered for the surrounding area, police said.

Police issued an update shortly before noon saying the road had reopened and the leak was contained.