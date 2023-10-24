News

Crow Canyon Road reopens after gas leak contained

Between St. George Road and Alcosta Boulevard

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 24, 2023, 9:53 am 0
Updated: Tue, Oct 24, 2023, 12:43 pm

Be the change you wish to see.
Becoming a member is a powerful way to create change and leave your mark in the local news landscape. Join today at a special price.

A gas leak shut down a thoroughfare in San Ramon for more than two hours Tuesday, according to police.

San Ramon police issued an alert shortly before 9:30 a.m. about the gas leak, which closed Crow Canyon Road between St. George Road and Alcosta Boulevard.

People in the immediate area of the leak were told to shelter in place, but evacuations were not ordered for the surrounding area, police said.

Police issued an update shortly before noon saying the road had reopened and the leak was contained.

Double your Support!

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join Now!

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Crow Canyon Road reopens after gas leak contained

Between St. George Road and Alcosta Boulevard

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 24, 2023, 9:53 am
Updated: Tue, Oct 24, 2023, 12:43 pm

A gas leak shut down a thoroughfare in San Ramon for more than two hours Tuesday, according to police.

San Ramon police issued an alert shortly before 9:30 a.m. about the gas leak, which closed Crow Canyon Road between St. George Road and Alcosta Boulevard.

People in the immediate area of the leak were told to shelter in place, but evacuations were not ordered for the surrounding area, police said.

Police issued an update shortly before noon saying the road had reopened and the leak was contained.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.