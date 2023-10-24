SRVUSD earns Pollution Prevention Award

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District was honored countywide in a recent awards gala for sustainable practices and pollution prevention measures at its corporation yard.
SRVUSD's corporation yard was awarded Sustainable Contra Costa's 2023 Pollution Prevention Award at the Contra Costa Leadership in Sustainability Awards gala in Pleasant Hill last month, with the district spreading the word in an announcement sent out Oct. 13.
"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Sustainable Contra Costa," said Stella Kemp, SRVUSD's assistant superintendent of business services. "It validates our dedication to sustainable practices and underscores our responsibility to protect our community and environment."
The award was accepted on behalf of the district by Kemp along with environmental health and safety specialist Shawn Gruendl and other district staff members.
Award and gala organizers with Sustainable Contra Costa lauded SRVUSD overall for a record of compliance with environmental and sustainability requirements, and the corporation yard in particular for compliance, sustainability, and pollution prevention measures.
"Not only do they have an energetic disposition when it comes to completing required reports and working with Central San inspectors, they also actively seek advice on how to prevent pollutants from entering the sewer and storm drain systems," organizers wrote in the program for last month's ceremony. "They apply Best Management Practices, such as sealing all floor drains in the mechanical shop and providing quality training for their team."
District officials pointed to Sustainable Contra Costa as a driving force behind their commitment to sustainability and a critical source of guidance on enhancing its sustainability initiatives.
"This award serves as an encouragement to sustain and expand these efforts, further solidifying the SRVUSD's commitment to a sustainable future," SRVUSD officials said.
