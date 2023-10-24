SRVUSD earns Pollution Prevention Award

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District was honored countywide in a recent awards gala for sustainable practices and pollution prevention measures at its corporation yard.

SRVUSD's corporation yard was awarded Sustainable Contra Costa's 2023 Pollution Prevention Award at the Contra Costa Leadership in Sustainability Awards gala in Pleasant Hill last month, with the district spreading the word in an announcement sent out Oct. 13.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Sustainable Contra Costa," said Stella Kemp, SRVUSD's assistant superintendent of business services. "It validates our dedication to sustainable practices and underscores our responsibility to protect our community and environment."

The award was accepted on behalf of the district by Kemp along with environmental health and safety specialist Shawn Gruendl and other district staff members.

Award and gala organizers with Sustainable Contra Costa lauded SRVUSD overall for a record of compliance with environmental and sustainability requirements, and the corporation yard in particular for compliance, sustainability, and pollution prevention measures.