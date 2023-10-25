Community Briefs: PG&E town hall | 'Rocky Horror' in Danville | Wedding 'scaremonies'

The virtual discussion is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 26) via video conference.

Town Talks

Danville Mayor Robert Storer is set to host the next installment of Danville's Town Talks with the Mayor on Friday (Oct. 27) at 9 a.m.

The upcoming hour-long discussion is set to focus on the town's Housing Element update and a public safety update from Danville Police Chief Allan Shields.

Questions can be submitted in real time via Facebook and YouTube comments or in advance at towntalks@danville.ca.gov.

'Rocky Horror' in Danville

Danville's Village Theatre is hosting a screening of the longstanding cult classic "Rocky Horror Picture Show" this week, with guests invited to dress in costumes inspired by the 1975 film and participate in a fashion show ahead of the screening.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to buy tickets in advance here, with any remaining tickets set to be sold at the door.

The event is scheduled for Friday (Oct. 27) at 7 p.m. in the Village Theatre at 233 Front St. in Danville.

Cybersecurity summit

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) is coming to Las Positas College this Friday for a cybersecurity summit aimed at educating small and medium business owners.

"The summit will focus on connecting businesses with critical government resources to protect against emerging cyber threats," organizers said in an announcement Wednesday. "According to recent reports, over 43% of cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses; however, only 14% of small businesses are prepared to defend themselves."

Swalwell, who is top Democrat on the House Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee, will be joined by a number of guest speakers including cybersecurity journalist Nicole Pelroth, Stanford Internet Observatory Director Alex Stamos, and experts from several state and federal organizations including the FBI.

The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 27) at Las Positas College's main campus at 3000 Campus Hill Drive in Livermore.

Wedding "scaremonies"

The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office has announced the return of Halloween-themed "scaremonies" for couples seeking to tie the knot in a novel fashion on Halloween (Oct. 31).

"The Clerk-Recorder Team enjoys Halloween, and 'Scaremonies' offers a unique opportunity to celebrate with our customers," said Clerk-Recorder and Commissioner of Civil Marriages, Kristin Connelly. "Our staff is looking forward to providing a thrilling experience on Halloween for couples who want a wedding ceremony that they won't forget."

Connelly's office is set to host spooky weddings for a total of 18 couples, with some spots remaining open as of an announcement Wednesday afternoon. Interested couples are encouraged to call 925-335-7900 as soon as possible.

Feeling 'The Vibe'

The region's destination marketing organization, Visit Tri-Valley, recently launched a new digital platform designed as a one-stop-shop for both event seekers and event producers in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville.

"An interactive, intuitive platform, 'The Vibe' is for everyone -- event producers who want to get the word out, locals looking for fun, and visitors planning to make the most of their travel," officials said. "Wine tasting? Check. Art exhibits? Check. Festivals, lectures, seasonal celebrations, and sporting events? Check, check, and check."

"A bonus feature for those who create an account, 'The Vibe' offers social media-style liking and sharing tools for inviting friends, joining groups, and receiving personalized invites to upcoming events," they added.

Check out "The Vibe" via events.vibetrivalley.com.