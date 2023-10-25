County coroner's jury reaches finding in fatal 2022 police shooting in Oakley

A coroner's jury last Friday found that the 2022 shooting death of a 58-year-old Oakley man by a police officer was "at the hands of another person, other than by accident," Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston said.

Frank Anthony Correa was killed Aug. 26, 2022, after a report of a domestic dispute led to an armed standoff, Oakley officials said.

A caller told police that her boyfriend had a gun, would not let her out of the car they were in, and threatened to kill her and himself.

Once they arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, the woman fled and called police, the city said in a social media post at the time.

Officers arrived and attempted to contact the man, who did not respond.