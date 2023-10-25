County coroner's jury reaches finding in fatal 2022 police shooting in Oakley

A coroner's jury last Friday found that the 2022 shooting death of a 58-year-old Oakley man by a police officer was "at the hands of another person, other than by accident," Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston said.
Frank Anthony Correa was killed Aug. 26, 2022, after a report of a domestic dispute led to an armed standoff, Oakley officials said.
A caller told police that her boyfriend had a gun, would not let her out of the car they were in, and threatened to kill her and himself.
Once they arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, the woman fled and called police, the city said in a social media post at the time.
Officers arrived and attempted to contact the man, who did not respond.
Police used a drone to see the man was inside the home with a handgun that he fired several times there, according to the city.
The man ultimately fired several shots at officers and one officer returned fire.
The coroner's jury reached its finding after hearing the testimony of witnesses called by hearing officer Matt Guichard.
The sheriff-coroner convenes a hearing in fatal incidents involving law enforcement personnel.
Jury members can choose from four options when making their finding: "accident", "suicide", "natural causes" or "at the hands of another person, other than by accident."
