'Napoleon Dynamite Live!' at the Bankhead

"So me and you are pretty much friends by now, right?"

Looks like that was more than a question for just the characters in the movie -- it applied to the stars as well.

Actors Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez, who rose to fame in the 2000s cult classic "Napoleon Dynamite" portraying Napoleon and Pedro, respectively, will be appearing in Livermore next week for a conversation and Q&A with the audience following a screening of the film in the Bankhead Theater. Of course, Uncle Rico (actor Jon Gries) will be there hanging around too.

"Napoleon Dynamite Live!" will see audiences "treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film and the unforgettable characters that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide," according to Livermore Valley Arts officials.

"The evening is less a serious deconstruction of a film we all love, and more a fun celebration of this amazing comedy classic," organizers added.