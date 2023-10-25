News

'Napoleon Dynamite Live!' at the Bankhead

Q&A with stars after screening of 2004 cult classic movie

by Jeremy Walsh / Livermore Vine

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 25, 2023, 7:10 pm 0
From left: Actors Jon Gries, Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez will reflect on their roles in the cult classic as part of the upcoming "Napoleon Dynamite Live!" (Photo courtesy LVA)

"So me and you are pretty much friends by now, right?"

"Napoleon Dynamite Live!" will be at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Nov. 3. (Photo courtesy LVA)

Looks like that was more than a question for just the characters in the movie -- it applied to the stars as well.

Actors Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez, who rose to fame in the 2000s cult classic "Napoleon Dynamite" portraying Napoleon and Pedro, respectively, will be appearing in Livermore next week for a conversation and Q&A with the audience following a screening of the film in the Bankhead Theater. Of course, Uncle Rico (actor Jon Gries) will be there hanging around too.

"Napoleon Dynamite Live!" will see audiences "treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film and the unforgettable characters that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide," according to Livermore Valley Arts officials.

"The evening is less a serious deconstruction of a film we all love, and more a fun celebration of this amazing comedy classic," organizers added.

The independent movie about awkward Idaho teenager Napoleon Dynamite navigating friendship, family and young love connected with audiences after being released in 2004, making nearly 100 times its humble $400,000 budget at the box office -- and it continues to thrive in pop culture to this day, helped in part by a handful of popular memes, GIFs and a certain mesmerizing dance video.

The special event in Livermore will offer the chance to rewatch the movie in a theater setting before hearing from three of the top stars live and onstage as part of their touring presentation.

"Napoleon Dynamite Live!" will begin at 8 p.m. next Friday (Nov. 3) in the downtown venue. Tickets have been selling fast so only a few remain; visit livermorearts.org.

Jeremy Walsh
 
