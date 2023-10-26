News

Bollinger Canyon Road-Iron Horse Trail intersection set for closure amid bridge construction

Junction plus one westbound lane to be closed starting Nov. 1 for overcrossing project

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Rendering of the Iron Horse Trail Overcrossing anticipated to be complete by the end of 2024. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

A portion of Bollinger Canyon Road is set for a weeks-long closure starting next week in order to accommodate the latest steps in the ongoing Iron Horse Regional Trail overcrossing construction project.

Beginning Wednesday evening (Nov. 1), the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and the Iron Horse Trail will be closed along with a westbound lane on Bollinger Canyon Road will be closed as workers install concrete railings ahead of an anticipated Nov. 6 start date for cast in drilled hole pile work on the median.

Traffic control measures and flaggers will be in place on Thursday (Nov. 2) as workers relocate a traffic pole and switch over traffic signals at the intersection, with equipment for median work starting Nov. 6 being brought into the area overnight Friday (Nov. 3).

The overcrossing project, aimed at facilitating pedestrian safety and traffic flow at the intersection as well as encouraging trail use, is expected to be complete by the end of next year.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

