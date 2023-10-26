Eastbound construction continues for Crow Canyon widening

Eastbound drivers on Crow Canyon Road are advised by San Ramon officials to continue expecting delays and detours in the area as workers take to the area for several more weeks of construction impacting lanes in that direction before moving onto projects in the westbound lanes by early next year.

City officials announced that traffic signal work that kicked off Monday at Crow Canyon and El Capitan roads is expected to carry on for another four to six weeks, with the southbound right turn lane of El Capitan being closed for that duration.

Other work on the widening project this week and next week includes irrigation installation, continued retaining wall installation, and the beginning of sidewalk installation anticipated next week.

Overall, the widening project is set to result in one additional lane in each direction of Crow Canyon Road between Alcosta Boulevard and St. George Road, along with accessibility upgrades and improved pedestrian accommodations, including a walking path on the north side of the road and widened bike lanes, plus new landscaping in addition to updated traffic signals.

Construction on the eastbound portion of the project is set to last through spring, with work then shifting to construction and upgrades on the westbound portion of the road.