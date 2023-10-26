News

Eastbound construction continues for Crow Canyon widening

Traffic signal work expected to last into November

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Oct 26, 2023, 7:25 pm
Rendering of anticipated improvements to Crow Canyon Road at the end of an ongoing widening project. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

Eastbound drivers on Crow Canyon Road are advised by San Ramon officials to continue expecting delays and detours in the area as workers take to the area for several more weeks of construction impacting lanes in that direction before moving onto projects in the westbound lanes by early next year.

City officials announced that traffic signal work that kicked off Monday at Crow Canyon and El Capitan roads is expected to carry on for another four to six weeks, with the southbound right turn lane of El Capitan being closed for that duration.

Other work on the widening project this week and next week includes irrigation installation, continued retaining wall installation, and the beginning of sidewalk installation anticipated next week.

Overall, the widening project is set to result in one additional lane in each direction of Crow Canyon Road between Alcosta Boulevard and St. George Road, along with accessibility upgrades and improved pedestrian accommodations, including a walking path on the north side of the road and widened bike lanes, plus new landscaping in addition to updated traffic signals.

Construction on the eastbound portion of the project is set to last through spring, with work then shifting to construction and upgrades on the westbound portion of the road.

While one lane will continue to be open to eastbound drivers on Crow Canyon Road, a 30 mph construction speed limit is in place. Drivers are encouraged to opt for routes along Alcosta Boulevard and Dougherty Valley and Bollinger Canyon roads for speedier trips during construction.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

The Dude
San Ramon
48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Great planning by the city to do all this construction at the same time. Sure, great suggestion to tell people to use Bollinger Canyon when it's scheduled to be closed for construction. Brilliant planning.

