Sunflower Hill unveils new 60-unit affordable housing project in Dublin

According to Sunflower Hill, the development will include a community room, teaching kitchen, fitness center, outdoor courtyard and garden area. Residents will be able to partake in on-site enrichment activities and programs.

"This population is among the most vulnerable when it comes to housing. Sunflower Hill at Grace Pointe will help address the significant affordable housing needs in our region," Hernandez added.

"Dublin has a strong commitment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez said at the Sunflower Hill gala. "From the organizations in our community providing early intervention services to the strong inclusive programs at our schools, as well as our workability programs, we want to send a strong message that Dublin is a place where all are welcome."

Sunflower Hill at Grace Pointe was unveiled during the nonprofit's 10th anniversary gala on Sept. 30. The housing community is planned to sit on the corner of Dublin Boulevard and Brannigan Street on a 1.83-acre piece of land, adjacent to the new Dublin Centre development by Landsea

A new development project recently announced by Sunflower Hill and Dublin city officials aims to bring an estimated 60 affordable housing units to the area to serve adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, allowing them a safe space to work, learn and thrive.

Sunflower Hill at Lafayette Lane, currently in the development financing stage, will open up 38 more units in the community. In collaboration with Eden Housing, Sunflower Hill also plans to add 22 affordable units at the pre-approved Francis Ranch development in Dublin.

In the years since its inception, the organization has helped to establish and plan accessible units and larger housing communities. Its first-ever community housing project, Irby Ranch in Pleasanton, opened in 2020 and offered 31 affordable housing units.

Founded by Susan Houghton in 2012, Sunflower Hill is a nonprofit that seeks to create housing and job opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Tri-Valley.

Sunflower Hill is able to develop the estimated 60 affordable housing units by partnerships with Satellite Affordable Housing Associates, Dahlin Architects and the city of Dublin.

"We are so very grateful to the city of Dublin for their commitment to affordable housing," Sunflower Hill Executive Director Jen Lenard-Benson said. "After celebrating our 10-year anniversary, it's time to look ahead to the future and Sunflower Hill at Grace Pointe allows us to continue to create places and spaces where individuals with intellectual and development disabilities can live and thrive."

The housing complex will also feature "Grace Gallery", a dedicated art creation space that will allow for partnerships with local organizations and artistic exhibitions.

Sunflower Hill unveils new 60-unit affordable housing project in Dublin

Residential community will serve adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities