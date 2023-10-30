Ardent Goods among new tenants at City Center Bishop Ranch

San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch is now home to a new bath and body goods store, along with a showroom for potential residents of the mixed-use City Village project that will add 404 residential units to a neighboring Bishop Ranch site. Plus a window treatment shop on the horizon after the new year.

Ardent Goods, a bath, body and home products store, has debuted its 760-square-foot City Center space next to Mendocino Farms, offering sustainable, non-toxic and small-batch luxury goods ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Following the announcement that the first City Village homes are now on the market, developer SummerHill Homes has opened a showroom at neighboring City Center that aims to offer home buyers an immersive experience showcasing the project's homes now under construction, and the options that are available to personalize the units -- which developers emphasize will be a five-minute walk from amenities at City Center.

The 1,499-square-foot real estate showroom is next to Optical Illusions.

Starting next year, window treatment company The Shade Store is set to debut a new 1,376-square-foot shop next to Philz Coffee, offering shoppers a personalized shopping experience for curtains, drapes, and blinds.