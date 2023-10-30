Ardent Goods among new tenants at City Center Bishop Ranch

San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch is now home to a new bath and body goods store, along with a showroom for potential residents of the mixed-use City Village project that will add 404 residential units to a neighboring Bishop Ranch site. Plus a window treatment shop on the horizon after the new year.
Ardent Goods, a bath, body and home products store, has debuted its 760-square-foot City Center space next to Mendocino Farms, offering sustainable, non-toxic and small-batch luxury goods ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Following the announcement that the first City Village homes are now on the market, developer SummerHill Homes has opened a showroom at neighboring City Center that aims to offer home buyers an immersive experience showcasing the project's homes now under construction, and the options that are available to personalize the units -- which developers emphasize will be a five-minute walk from amenities at City Center.
The 1,499-square-foot real estate showroom is next to Optical Illusions.
Starting next year, window treatment company The Shade Store is set to debut a new 1,376-square-foot shop next to Philz Coffee, offering shoppers a personalized shopping experience for curtains, drapes, and blinds.
"The Shade Store provides access to the world's finest materials, artisan craftsmanship and the best workrooms in the country -- eliminating interactions with multiple vendors, long lead times, high costs and lack of support," City Center officials said in an announcement this week.
The announcement also pointed to a recent expansion at Fieldwork Brewing Company's City Center location, which is now home to a new golf simulator as well as a range of other virtual sports games that the brewery will rotate through.
"Guests can practice their swing, play 18 holes on a famous course or enjoy a variety of interactive games, including zombie baseball, dodgeball and hockey," City Center officials said. "The space caters to family fun or a group alongside Fieldwork beer, wine and food."
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.