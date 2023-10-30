County Treasurer-Tax Collector Watts retiring at end of year

Contra Costa County is looking for candidates to fill out the unexpired three-year term of Treasurer-Tax Collector Russell Watts.

Watts, who has served as the elected treasurer-tax collector for 13 years, is retiring at the end of December. His term expires on Jan. 4, 2027.

The treasurer-tax collector is required to be a registered voter of Contra Costa County at the time of appointment by the Board of Supervisors.

Applicants must have served in a senior financial management position in a county, city or other public agency dealing with similar financial responsibilities for at least three years; be a certified public accountant, and be a chartered financial analyst, among other qualifications.

"The ideal candidate will also possess a value system that engenders trust and confidence and embodies a commitment to racial equity, diversity and inclusion," the county said in a press release.