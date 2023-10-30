Glazer seeks Gov. Newsom's help for Antioch police

State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) is seeking Gov. Gavin Newsom's help for Antioch's police force, which has been struggling to maintain public safety due to the department's low number of officers.

Along with State Assemblymember Tim Grayson, Glazer sent a letter to Newsom on Oct. 25 seeking assistance for more officers in the Antioch Police Department. Years of FBI and local investigations into the city's police have "decimated" their ranks, Glazer's office said in a statement.

The state senator, whose district includes the Tri-Valley, has also discussed the issue with California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee.

"The City of Antioch is struggling with public safety right now, and the CHP can help," Glazer said in a statement.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe recently said in a podcast with Glazer that the city, which has a population of about 120,000 residents, has "about four or five officers at any given moment patrolling our streets."