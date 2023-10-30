News

San Ramon Councilmember Rubio announces bid for State Senate

Seeks to succeed Glazer in redrawn District 9

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Marisol Rubio, a first-year San Ramon City Council member who won her position last November, is running for the State Senate seat that includes the San Ramon Valley and a portion of northern Dublin following the most recent redistricting process.

Rubio ran a successful campaign against Heidi Kenniston-Lee – now president and CEO of the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce – in last year's election for the San Ramon City Council's District 4 seat, which was up for grabs after her predecessor Sabina Zafar's decision to challenge ultimately reelected Mayor Dave Hudson.

"I am running for State Senate because our community needs an advocate who will not give up," Rubio said on her campaign website. "You will not have a more tenacious and dedicated representative in Sacramento."

Rubio is a longtime Contra Costa County resident who attended Diablo Valley College – where her daughter is now a student – ahead of earning a biology degree at UC Berkeley.

"I knew I was not the only person who had to stand up to an unresponsive healthcare system, Rubio said on her website. "So, I earned a degree in neurobiology to help not only my daughter, but families like mine."

Rubio's daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer as an infant, which has had a profound impact on Rubio's life and motivation to serve in public office.

"When my infant daughter was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, doctors advised hospice care instead of treatment," Rubio stated. "However, I would not give up on my daughter. I advocated for her, researched various treatments, and chose one that led to her recovery."

On her website, Rubio lists her campaign platform as being centered on the issues of health care, money in politics, education, the environment, justice and fair employment practices, housing and transportation.

DanvilleSanRamon reached out to Rubio multiple times over recent weeks for an interview about her State Senate campaign, including priorities if elected, but the questions have been left unanswered.

This is the second time Rubio has pursued a higher office while in the middle of an elected term with another public agency. She was serving her first term on the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors when she won her City Council seat.

Rubio also had her eye on the region's State Senate seat in the 2020 election cycle, during which she was unsuccessful in a primary bid against incumbent State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda).

This time, Glazer will not pose an obstacle to Rubio's current campaign for the State Senate District 9 seat, which is wide open in the wake of an announcement that he will not run for reelection in the 2024 race, opting not to challenge the state's term limit law. Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) is also vying for the State Senate seat, with Glazer in turn having expressed interest in being Grayson's successor for the state Assembly District 15 seat.

More information on Rubio's campaign is available at marisolforca.com.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman

