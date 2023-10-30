Tri-Valley couple organize 'Treats for Troops' candy drive

When Pleasanton residents Vallerie and Rod Smith saw an opportunity to make a difference by partnering with a national nonprofit organization this Halloween season, the pair didn't think twice about it.

The Smiths announced to their neighbors, and on social media, that they would be conducting a donation drive of Halloween candy as part of the national program, "Treats for Troops".

"We loved the idea of giving back to the soldiers and veterans and doing our part. Especially during Halloween time when there are so many unused and discarded items," Vallerie Smith told the Weekly.

"Treats for Troops" works to gather excess Halloween candy across the nation and deliver them to active United States military members as well as veterans. Soldiers' Angels, the nationwide nonprofit organization that created the program, offers aid to military members year round.

"Treats for Troops" collections are often run through businesses or institutions during the Trick-or-Treat season, like in gyms, dentist offices and in schools. The Smiths, however, wanted to play a bigger, direct role in giving back this season.