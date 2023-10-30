News

Tri-Valley couple organize 'Treats for Troops' candy drive

Coordinating excess Halloween candy donations to military servicemembers, veterans

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 30, 2023, 2:05 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Soldiers' Angels is a national nonprofit that offers aid to active U.S. military members and veterans. Their seasonal candy drive program, "Treats for Troops", aims to collect unused Halloween treats and delivers them to soldiers. (Image courtesy Treats for Troops)

When Pleasanton residents Vallerie and Rod Smith saw an opportunity to make a difference by partnering with a national nonprofit organization this Halloween season, the pair didn't think twice about it.

The Smiths announced to their neighbors, and on social media, that they would be conducting a donation drive of Halloween candy as part of the national program, "Treats for Troops".

"We loved the idea of giving back to the soldiers and veterans and doing our part. Especially during Halloween time when there are so many unused and discarded items," Vallerie Smith told the Weekly.

"Treats for Troops" works to gather excess Halloween candy across the nation and deliver them to active United States military members as well as veterans. Soldiers' Angels, the nationwide nonprofit organization that created the program, offers aid to military members year round.

"Treats for Troops" collections are often run through businesses or institutions during the Trick-or-Treat season, like in gyms, dentist offices and in schools. The Smiths, however, wanted to play a bigger, direct role in giving back this season.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"This is the first year my husband and I have done this. We wanted to do something to give back," Vallerie Smith said. "We had known about 'Treats for Troops' in past years, but this time around, we were able to organize with Soldiers' Angels to manage our own candy drive local to Pleasanton because it's a great cause."

"We are asking people to donate only excess candy, so there is no need to buy any additional treats," she added.

The Smiths will be collecting individually wrapped candy and unopened bags of loose candy (such as candy corn or jelly beans) in Pleasanton until this Thursday (Nov. 2). No homemade items or store bought baked goods are accepted.

"It's about showing love to soldiers and letting them know they're not forgotten heading into the holiday season," Vallerie Smith said.

More information about Soldiers' Angels or other collection sites can be found at soldiersangels.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Tri-Valley couple organize 'Treats for Troops' candy drive

Coordinating excess Halloween candy donations to military servicemembers, veterans

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 30, 2023, 2:05 pm

When Pleasanton residents Vallerie and Rod Smith saw an opportunity to make a difference by partnering with a national nonprofit organization this Halloween season, the pair didn't think twice about it.

The Smiths announced to their neighbors, and on social media, that they would be conducting a donation drive of Halloween candy as part of the national program, "Treats for Troops".

"We loved the idea of giving back to the soldiers and veterans and doing our part. Especially during Halloween time when there are so many unused and discarded items," Vallerie Smith told the Weekly.

"Treats for Troops" works to gather excess Halloween candy across the nation and deliver them to active United States military members as well as veterans. Soldiers' Angels, the nationwide nonprofit organization that created the program, offers aid to military members year round.

"Treats for Troops" collections are often run through businesses or institutions during the Trick-or-Treat season, like in gyms, dentist offices and in schools. The Smiths, however, wanted to play a bigger, direct role in giving back this season.

"This is the first year my husband and I have done this. We wanted to do something to give back," Vallerie Smith said. "We had known about 'Treats for Troops' in past years, but this time around, we were able to organize with Soldiers' Angels to manage our own candy drive local to Pleasanton because it's a great cause."

"We are asking people to donate only excess candy, so there is no need to buy any additional treats," she added.

The Smiths will be collecting individually wrapped candy and unopened bags of loose candy (such as candy corn or jelly beans) in Pleasanton until this Thursday (Nov. 2). No homemade items or store bought baked goods are accepted.

"It's about showing love to soldiers and letting them know they're not forgotten heading into the holiday season," Vallerie Smith said.

More information about Soldiers' Angels or other collection sites can be found at soldiersangels.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.