Tri-Valley couple organize 'Treats for Troops' candy drive

When Pleasanton residents Vallerie and Rod Smith saw an opportunity to make a difference by partnering with a national nonprofit organization this Halloween season, the pair didn't think twice about it.
The Smiths announced to their neighbors, and on social media, that they would be conducting a donation drive of Halloween candy as part of the national program, "Treats for Troops".
"We loved the idea of giving back to the soldiers and veterans and doing our part. Especially during Halloween time when there are so many unused and discarded items," Vallerie Smith told the Weekly.
"Treats for Troops" works to gather excess Halloween candy across the nation and deliver them to active United States military members as well as veterans. Soldiers' Angels, the nationwide nonprofit organization that created the program, offers aid to military members year round.
"Treats for Troops" collections are often run through businesses or institutions during the Trick-or-Treat season, like in gyms, dentist offices and in schools. The Smiths, however, wanted to play a bigger, direct role in giving back this season.
"This is the first year my husband and I have done this. We wanted to do something to give back," Vallerie Smith said. "We had known about 'Treats for Troops' in past years, but this time around, we were able to organize with Soldiers' Angels to manage our own candy drive local to Pleasanton because it's a great cause."
"We are asking people to donate only excess candy, so there is no need to buy any additional treats," she added.
The Smiths will be collecting individually wrapped candy and unopened bags of loose candy (such as candy corn or jelly beans) in Pleasanton until this Thursday (Nov. 2). No homemade items or store bought baked goods are accepted.
"It's about showing love to soldiers and letting them know they're not forgotten heading into the holiday season," Vallerie Smith said.
More information about Soldiers' Angels or other collection sites can be found at soldiersangels.org.
