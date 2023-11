Increased coyote sightings in Danville prompt warnings from police

Danville police said Monday they've been getting more reports of coyote sightings recently and want to let the public know what to do in case they encounter a coyote.

Police said coyotes tend to be wary of human interactions. However, when they have access to food sources or garbage, they may pose risks to both humans and pets.

In cases of coyote attacks on individuals or pets, immediate action is necessary. Police suggest calling 911 and notifying the Department of Fish and Wildlife Bay Delta Regional Office at 707-428-2022.

Police suggest people minimize attractants like food, water, and shelter. This entails securing garbage, implementing effective rodent control, and eliminating potential shelter spots like overgrown vegetation around residences.

Residents are advised to exercise caution by keeping pets indoors. You can also do the following to mitigate coyote-related issues: