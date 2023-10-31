News

Increased coyote sightings in Danville prompt warnings from police

Tips for what to do if you encounter coyotes

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Danville police said Monday they've been getting more reports of coyote sightings recently and want to let the public know what to do in case they encounter a coyote.

Police said coyotes tend to be wary of human interactions. However, when they have access to food sources or garbage, they may pose risks to both humans and pets.

In cases of coyote attacks on individuals or pets, immediate action is necessary. Police suggest calling 911 and notifying the Department of Fish and Wildlife Bay Delta Regional Office at 707-428-2022.

Police suggest people minimize attractants like food, water, and shelter. This entails securing garbage, implementing effective rodent control, and eliminating potential shelter spots like overgrown vegetation around residences.

Residents are advised to exercise caution by keeping pets indoors. You can also do the following to mitigate coyote-related issues:

Ensure that all garbage containers are securely closed or locked, especially if you reside near open space areas.

Avoid leaving pet food or water outdoors and discourage deliberate feeding of coyotes or other wildlife.

Safeguard animals and pets within the home or secure outdoor enclosures, promptly attending to their needs when outside.

If you have fruit trees, promptly collect fallen fruit and cover compost piles.

Reinforce perimeter fences to prevent coyote access.

Modify landscaping by trimming shrubs that may serve as hiding spots for coyotes waiting to prey on animals.

Residents can explore the use of motion-activated sprinklers placed strategically to deter coyotes from specific areas on their property.

