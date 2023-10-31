News

Police seek suspect in bank robbery near Blackhawk

DPD, sheriff's office investigating Halloween heist at Wells Fargo on Camino Tassajara

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 31, 2023, 4:08 pm
Danville police are leading an investigation into a robbery at the Wells Fargo branch on Camino Tassajara on Halloween. (Photo courtesy DPD)

The suspect in a bank robbery in Danville on Tuesday was still at large as of mid-afternoon after fleeing on foot from the scene across the street from Blackhawk Plaza, according to authorities.

Officers with the Danville Police Department responded to the scene at the Wells Fargo branch at 3402 Camino Tassajara at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, with DPD making an announcement about two hours later on social media about the incident and the pending search for the suspect.

The culprit reportedly entered the bank dressed in all black with a black face mask and conducted the robbery via a note that he handed to Wells Fargo staff, with no weapons witnessed. He was described by police as "a light-complected Black male, estimated to be in his early 20s, standing at approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds" on social media later that afternoon, according to police.

Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office joined DPD officers at the scene shortly after they arrived, with the two agencies now investigating the incident in tandem as the CCCSO crime lab searched the scene for potential evidence.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact DPD Sgt. Veronique Balea at 925-314-3703 or vbalea@danville.ca.gov.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

