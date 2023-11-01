News

Harmony & Healing to host third annual benefit concert in Livermore

Tribute act Bohemian Queen headlining fundraiser

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 1, 2023, 3:49 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Queen tribute band, Bohemian Queen, will showcase their talents at the third annual Harmony & Healing benefit concert in Downtown Livermore on Nov. 4. (Photo courtesy Harmony & Healing)

The nonprofit group Harmony & Healing aims to provide relief to hospital patients or those struggling with health conditions through music, connection and emotional support. This weekend, the organization will host its third annual fundraiser and benefit concert event at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore, headlined by tribute act Bohemian Queen.

David Victor, formerly of the rock band Boston, founded the organization in 2019 to deliver musical performances for patients of all ages, and their loved ones, who are in hospitals, hospice, rehab or veteran facilities.

A Harmony & Healing participant listens to a live concert. (Photo courtesy Harmony & Healing)

Victor said he was inspired to develop the organization after experiencing a life-changing performance when he was offered the chance to play for patients of a children's hospital near Los Angeles. Afterward, Victor was taken aback by how the power of music could transport people beyond any of their current health challenges.

"I still remember how powerful it was. Even if they didn't know Boston or some of those older songs, music still had the ability to lift up those kids' spirits," Victor said "Music is so important because it truly can heal people."

Harmony & Healing went on to recruit more musicians to perform for individuals in various hospitals and treatment centers across the county. During the height of COVID-19, the program continued to offer virtual performances via Zoom.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"A lot of times it can help take their mind off whatever struggles or health issues they may be going through. Music has been shown to help lower stress levels and create positive memories, which can go so far," Victor said. "If you're listening to those older hits from the '80s, '70s, and so on, it can really bring back those good memories too."

This year's fundraising event, to be held Saturday (Nov. 4), will feature wine tasting, auctions and a performance from headliner Bohemian Queen. Proceeds from the event will go towards fulfilling the nonprofit's mission of uplifting individuals in need through music.

Bohemian Queen, known for their uncanny replications of Freddie Mercury and his bandmates, brings classic Queen songs to life with their high-energy shows. The band will perform a long list of Queen classics with frontman Paulie Z.

A Harmony & Healing musician performs remotely for listeners and their family members. David Victor, formerly of the band Boston, founded the organization in 2019 to deliver musical performances for patients of all ages, and their loved ones, who are in hospitals, hospice or other types of care facilities. (Photo courtesy Harmony & Healing)

KPIX 5's Juliette Goodrich will help emcee the show. The night will include wine tasting, a silent auction and a raffle in the Bankhead lobby at 6:30pm, prior to the main concert at 8 p.m.

The third annual Harmony & Healing Fundraiser and Benefit Concert is sponsored by many local organizations and businesses such as Livermore Valley Arts, Page Mill Winery, Darcie Kent Vineyards and Danville Yoga & Wellness Center, among others.

Additionally, VIP backstage passes are available for purchase. With a $100 donation, these tickets offer a band meet and greet and a special a cappella warm up before the show.

"We're truly thrilled to welcome Bohemian Queen for our third annual fundraiser. I know our attendees will be delighted, and we look forward to a successful and entertaining event," organizers said in a statement announcing the event.

To find out more about Harmony & Healing or buy tickets for the benefit concert, visit harmonyandhealing.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Harmony & Healing to host third annual benefit concert in Livermore

Tribute act Bohemian Queen headlining fundraiser

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 1, 2023, 3:49 pm

The nonprofit group Harmony & Healing aims to provide relief to hospital patients or those struggling with health conditions through music, connection and emotional support. This weekend, the organization will host its third annual fundraiser and benefit concert event at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore, headlined by tribute act Bohemian Queen.

David Victor, formerly of the rock band Boston, founded the organization in 2019 to deliver musical performances for patients of all ages, and their loved ones, who are in hospitals, hospice, rehab or veteran facilities.

Victor said he was inspired to develop the organization after experiencing a life-changing performance when he was offered the chance to play for patients of a children's hospital near Los Angeles. Afterward, Victor was taken aback by how the power of music could transport people beyond any of their current health challenges.

"I still remember how powerful it was. Even if they didn't know Boston or some of those older songs, music still had the ability to lift up those kids' spirits," Victor said "Music is so important because it truly can heal people."

Harmony & Healing went on to recruit more musicians to perform for individuals in various hospitals and treatment centers across the county. During the height of COVID-19, the program continued to offer virtual performances via Zoom.

"A lot of times it can help take their mind off whatever struggles or health issues they may be going through. Music has been shown to help lower stress levels and create positive memories, which can go so far," Victor said. "If you're listening to those older hits from the '80s, '70s, and so on, it can really bring back those good memories too."

This year's fundraising event, to be held Saturday (Nov. 4), will feature wine tasting, auctions and a performance from headliner Bohemian Queen. Proceeds from the event will go towards fulfilling the nonprofit's mission of uplifting individuals in need through music.

Bohemian Queen, known for their uncanny replications of Freddie Mercury and his bandmates, brings classic Queen songs to life with their high-energy shows. The band will perform a long list of Queen classics with frontman Paulie Z.

KPIX 5's Juliette Goodrich will help emcee the show. The night will include wine tasting, a silent auction and a raffle in the Bankhead lobby at 6:30pm, prior to the main concert at 8 p.m.

The third annual Harmony & Healing Fundraiser and Benefit Concert is sponsored by many local organizations and businesses such as Livermore Valley Arts, Page Mill Winery, Darcie Kent Vineyards and Danville Yoga & Wellness Center, among others.

Additionally, VIP backstage passes are available for purchase. With a $100 donation, these tickets offer a band meet and greet and a special a cappella warm up before the show.

"We're truly thrilled to welcome Bohemian Queen for our third annual fundraiser. I know our attendees will be delighted, and we look forward to a successful and entertaining event," organizers said in a statement announcing the event.

To find out more about Harmony & Healing or buy tickets for the benefit concert, visit harmonyandhealing.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.