Harmony & Healing to host third annual benefit concert in Livermore

Harmony & Healing went on to recruit more musicians to perform for individuals in various hospitals and treatment centers across the county. During the height of COVID-19, the program continued to offer virtual performances via Zoom.

"I still remember how powerful it was. Even if they didn't know Boston or some of those older songs, music still had the ability to lift up those kids' spirits," Victor said "Music is so important because it truly can heal people."

Victor said he was inspired to develop the organization after experiencing a life-changing performance when he was offered the chance to play for patients of a children's hospital near Los Angeles. Afterward, Victor was taken aback by how the power of music could transport people beyond any of their current health challenges.

David Victor, formerly of the rock band Boston, founded the organization in 2019 to deliver musical performances for patients of all ages, and their loved ones, who are in hospitals, hospice, rehab or veteran facilities.

The nonprofit group Harmony & Healing aims to provide relief to hospital patients or those struggling with health conditions through music, connection and emotional support. This weekend, the organization will host its third annual fundraiser and benefit concert event at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore, headlined by tribute act Bohemian Queen.

"We're truly thrilled to welcome Bohemian Queen for our third annual fundraiser. I know our attendees will be delighted, and we look forward to a successful and entertaining event," organizers said in a statement announcing the event.

Additionally, VIP backstage passes are available for purchase. With a $100 donation, these tickets offer a band meet and greet and a special a cappella warm up before the show.

The third annual Harmony & Healing Fundraiser and Benefit Concert is sponsored by many local organizations and businesses such as Livermore Valley Arts, Page Mill Winery, Darcie Kent Vineyards and Danville Yoga & Wellness Center, among others.

KPIX 5's Juliette Goodrich will help emcee the show. The night will include wine tasting, a silent auction and a raffle in the Bankhead lobby at 6:30pm, prior to the main concert at 8 p.m.

Bohemian Queen, known for their uncanny replications of Freddie Mercury and his bandmates, brings classic Queen songs to life with their high-energy shows. The band will perform a long list of Queen classics with frontman Paulie Z.

This year's fundraising event, to be held Saturday (Nov. 4), will feature wine tasting, auctions and a performance from headliner Bohemian Queen. Proceeds from the event will go towards fulfilling the nonprofit's mission of uplifting individuals in need through music.

"A lot of times it can help take their mind off whatever struggles or health issues they may be going through. Music has been shown to help lower stress levels and create positive memories, which can go so far," Victor said. "If you're listening to those older hits from the '80s, '70s, and so on, it can really bring back those good memories too."

Harmony & Healing to host third annual benefit concert in Livermore

Tribute act Bohemian Queen headlining fundraiser