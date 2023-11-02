Community Briefs: Veterans town hall | I-680 closure this weekend | 'Brilliance' opening reception

The town hall and resource fair is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 3) at 111 Widget Lane in Walnut Creek. To RSVP, email CA10.rsvp@mail.house.gov.

The goal of the event is to inform veterans of all ages about resources and benefits available to them from federal agencies and veteran service organizations.

DeSaulnier will be hosting the in-person event at the Shadelands Art Center in Walnut Creek remotely due to the House voting schedule, with a number of organizations on-site to answer questions and provide guidance to attendees.

Given current weather forecasts, the project is a go as scheduled, Caltrans officials said on Thursday.

Southbound Foothill Road and southbound Pleasanton Sunol Road will also be off-limits at Castlewood Drive. Drivers on southbound Foothill can only turn left onto Castlewood Drive and only turn left again onto Pleasanton Sunol Road to northbound I-680, Caltrans said.

Amid the weekend-long closure to allow for major pavement work, motorists in the area hoping to travel south of Sunol will be diverted toward Highway 84 to the east or toward Interstate 880 to the west.

Caltrans is closing all lanes on southbound Interstate 680 between the I-680/I-580 connector in Pleasanton/Dublin to Koopman Road in Sunol from this Friday night (Nov. 3) at 9 p.m. through early Monday morning (Nov. 6) at 4 a.m.

The exhibition is set to debut on Saturday (Nov. 4) with an artists' reception open to the public from 4-6 p.m. at 233 Front St. in Danville.

The "Brilliance" exhibition will feature works from a range of artists from the Lamorinda Arts Alliance, who describe the combination of pieces set to be on display as "full of intensity, sparkle, dazzle, and luminosity," according to an announcement from the Town of Danville.

Danville's Village Theatre Art Gallery is set to unveil the latest exhibition to decorate its walls in the coming days, with a debut and opening reception scheduled for this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time is ending for the year this weekend. Remember to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday (Nov. 5).

The lineup for the upcoming show in Danville consists of six violins and violas, three cellos and gambas, and two recorders plus a double bass, a harpsichord, and an organ.

The group was founded by married couple Jonathan Salzedo and Marion Rubinstein in 1974, named after Albany Street in London prior to the group's relocation to the Bay Area in 1981.

The Village Theater is set to host a string performance from longstanding musical group the Albany Consort as part of the town of Danville's Classical Music Corner.

The competition and showcase is scheduled for two showtimes on Sunday (Nov. 5) at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center in San Ramon. Tickets for the noon and 4 p.m. showtimes are available at tickets.sanramon.ca.gov.

"One of the largest Bhangra showcases in North America, our Dance Off provides students an opportunity to showcase what they learned on an amazing stage," studio organizers said in the event description.

The Bay Area and Sacramento dance studio chain Bhangra Empire is set to host students from across the state in a competition showcasing the studio's signature dance form that originated as a folk dance in South Asia and remains a symbol of Punjabi culture and history.

The Pleasanton Community Concert Band will perform patriotic music afterward in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. For more information, visit www.trivalleyvdp.com.

"Leading the parade this year will be the U.S. Army Color Guard comprised of members of the Army Recruiting Station in Livermore," organizers said. "Following the color guard will be four grand marshals: two from the World War II era and two Korean war veterans."

More than 100 community organizations are expected to participate in the 26th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Concert scheduled for Sunday (Nov. 5) from 1-2 p.m. on Main Street in Pleasanton.

Community Briefs: Veterans town hall | I-680 closure this weekend | 'Brilliance' opening reception

Also: Bhangra dance-off | Tri-Valley veterans parade | Albany Consort performance | Change those clocks back