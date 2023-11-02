County health investigating tuberculosis cases linked to California Grand Casino

Contra Costa County public health officials are advising anyone who has spent time inside California Grand Casino in Pacheco since 2018 to consider getting a tuberculosis test after several related cases were recently revealed among staff and customers there.

Contra Costa Health on Thursday said recent genetic testing revealed several linked cases among 11 confirmed TB cases, and the majority of them are associated with the casino located on Pacheco Boulevard.

County health officials say tuberculosis can live inside someone's body for months or years without causing any symptoms, but that symptoms of active TB include a persistent or bloody cough, fever, weight loss, night sweats and fatigue.

The health department has not identified a current source of TB transmission but is advising anyone who has visited the casino over the past five years to get tested.

"We are making this recommendation now because there is new evidence that TB may have spread among people who spent time at the casino from 2018 to 2023," county deputy health officer Dr. Meera Sreenivasan said. "TB can cause serious illness, but it is treatable and curable with medicine, especially when caught early."