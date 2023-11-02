Ex-Contra Costa college official named new chancellor of Peralta district

The Peralta Community College District board has named Tammeil Gilkerson as the district's new chancellor. She will begin in January of 2024.

Gilkerson is currently the president of Evergreen Valley College in San Jose, where she has worked for three years. Before that she served as the president of Laney College, the vice president of academic and student affairs at Contra Costa College, and as the inaugural diversity, inclusion and innovation officer for the Contra Costa Community College District, among other positions.

Gilkerson was selected from four finalists after a year-long search.

"I call Oakland my home, and my roots run deep in the East Bay," Gilkerson said. "These communities, our communities, hold immense significance for me. Within Peralta, I see a wealth of brilliance and remarkable progress happening at the colleges and across the district. I'm eager to play a role in enhancing a multitude of outstanding programs and services, all guided by a commitment to equity and social justice. I'm deeply honored by the trust the trustees have placed in me. I pledge to collaborate each day to propel the social and economic transformation of our students and community."