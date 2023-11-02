Special election back in play for possible Dublin term limit expansion ballot measure

"In my view, term limits are only one component of a broader discussion on Government Responsibility and Accountability, particularly when we see gridlock from national leaders," added Hernandez, who would be termed out in 2024 under current city code. "Ultimately, voters should decide what form of good government measures, which includes term limits, feels appropriate to them."

"I support responsible term limits and other good government measures that achieve the goal of allowing elected officials to govern with good foundational experience and less political self-interest," Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez told the Weekly. "We must reduce the role of special interest influence in elections and minimize the temptation for political musical chairs."

The Dublin City Council in June debated whether to place such a measure on the next general ballot in November 2024 or in a special ballot in the spring, indicating a preference at that time to wait until the general election because an off-schedule ballot could cost between $239,449 and $307,863.

With the most restrictive municipal term limits out of any neighboring Tri-Valley cities, Dublin officials have long considered if, how and when to expand their current election policies.

"The other detail of course is does it apply to any of us," she added, alluding to the logistical factor that Hernandez would be termed out if the limit were not changed before the November 2024 election cycle. "I think we only get one shot at getting this passed for the citizens of Dublin, and I think that if people think that we are attempting to advance our own terms, it fails."

"I have a big concern with putting it on the march ballot," Josey said. "I don't see the urgency of making it a primary ballot. It's been this way since 1996 and waiting an extra six months isn't going to make a difference."

Councilmember Jean Josey stated that her views on the issue have not changed since earlier this year. While she supports updating the limit, she doesn't feel that the measure is warranted to be on a special ballot.

Any changes to term limits would require voter approval. While Dublin officials have voiced their opinion that the city would benefit from updating the policy, they disagreed about when to place the issue on the ballot as well as what the new terms would look like.

The city now limits position terms to no more than eight consecutive years in any combination of mayoral or regular council seats. Pleasanton and Livermore, for example, also have eight-year limits for mayor or council but they expand the maximum to 16 straight years a person is elected to the council and then mayor, or vice versa.

"Extending term limits is a significant decision that can have far-reaching consequences that are both positive and negative, and as such, this decision ultimately rests with the voters," he said. "Extending term limits can offer experienced leaders more time to work on their agendas and build on their achievements, while it can also allow voters to retain leaders they believe are effective. On the other hand it can potentially lead to issues such as reduced opportunities for new voices and ideas in our city."

"The idea of spending around $250,000 to $300,000 for a single ballot measure doesn't align with my perspective," Qaadri said. "I fail to perceive any pressing or immediate necessity for it. These significant financial resources could be much better spent on public services such as additional programs/ services, addressing affordable housing, improved infrastructure or other pressing needs within our community."

Josey and Councilmember Sherry Hu have each announced their intent to run for mayor in 2024, with the presumption that Hernandez would be ineligible after serving four years on the council and four years as mayor.

"In terms of when this should be placed ...it's not so much about cost in my head, as it is (thinking if) this good for the city and good for our voters," McCorriston said. "Having it on the ballot beforehand is in the best interest of the voters, I don't want to prolong this. Get it on the march ballot -- get it in front of voters sooner rather than later."

"The key lies in ensuring that a decision regarding term limits, including their applicability to current councilmembers, is made through a transparent, fair and democratic process involving public debate and discussion," Qaadri said. "This way, the decision is made in a manner that best serves the interests of our community and upholds broader democratic principles."

Special election back in play for possible Dublin term limit expansion ballot measure

Councilmembers reflect in recent meeting, additional discussion expected this month