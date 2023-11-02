Take Us Along: A match made in the Weekly

In the Aug. 13, 2004 edition of the Pleasanton Weekly, the centerspread was a photo essay of the seventh annual Pooch Parade in downtown Pleasanton, where entrants and their dogs paraded down Main Street during the popular First Wednesday Street Party.

Two 8-year olds were featured on opposite corners of the spread: Julia Cilk with Max, her golden retriever, on the left side, and Cody Walker, with his 3-year old Chihuahua, Bear, on the right.

They'd gone to separate elementary and middle schools, but their paths crossed again at Amador Valley High when they shared the same circle of friends. A chance reconnection in San Luis Obispo started to kindle the flames, and the rest is history.

Little did Cody and Julia know in 2004 that Cupid and the Weekly would forever be a part of their story -- as they shared an original issue of their 2004 photo spread, along with a current issue of the Weekly, at their August 2023 wedding in Pleasanton.

