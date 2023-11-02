News

Take Us Along: A match made in the Weekly

Congrats to newlyweds Cody Walker & Julia Cilk

by Pleasanton Weekly staff

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 2, 2023, 9:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

While celebrating their wedding, Cody Walker and Julia Cilk reminisced about the time the were featured separately in a Weekly Cover Story photo essay in 2004 (left) while also enjoying a paper from the week of their ceremony in August 2023 (right). Photo courtesy Deb Cilk.

In the Aug. 13, 2004 edition of the Pleasanton Weekly, the centerspread was a photo essay of the seventh annual Pooch Parade in downtown Pleasanton, where entrants and their dogs paraded down Main Street during the popular First Wednesday Street Party.

(Photo courtesy Deb Cilk)

Two 8-year olds were featured on opposite corners of the spread: Julia Cilk with Max, her golden retriever, on the left side, and Cody Walker, with his 3-year old Chihuahua, Bear, on the right.

They'd gone to separate elementary and middle schools, but their paths crossed again at Amador Valley High when they shared the same circle of friends. A chance reconnection in San Luis Obispo started to kindle the flames, and the rest is history.

Little did Cody and Julia know in 2004 that Cupid and the Weekly would forever be a part of their story -- as they shared an original issue of their 2004 photo spread, along with a current issue of the Weekly, at their August 2023 wedding in Pleasanton.

To submit your "Take Us Along" entry, email your photograph to editor@pleasantonweekly.com. Be sure to identify who is in the photo (names listed from left to right), the location, the date and any relevant details about where you took your Weekly.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Take Us Along: A match made in the Weekly

Congrats to newlyweds Cody Walker & Julia Cilk

by Pleasanton Weekly staff /

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 2, 2023, 9:59 pm

In the Aug. 13, 2004 edition of the Pleasanton Weekly, the centerspread was a photo essay of the seventh annual Pooch Parade in downtown Pleasanton, where entrants and their dogs paraded down Main Street during the popular First Wednesday Street Party.

Two 8-year olds were featured on opposite corners of the spread: Julia Cilk with Max, her golden retriever, on the left side, and Cody Walker, with his 3-year old Chihuahua, Bear, on the right.

They'd gone to separate elementary and middle schools, but their paths crossed again at Amador Valley High when they shared the same circle of friends. A chance reconnection in San Luis Obispo started to kindle the flames, and the rest is history.

Little did Cody and Julia know in 2004 that Cupid and the Weekly would forever be a part of their story -- as they shared an original issue of their 2004 photo spread, along with a current issue of the Weekly, at their August 2023 wedding in Pleasanton.

To submit your "Take Us Along" entry, email your photograph to editor@pleasantonweekly.com. Be sure to identify who is in the photo (names listed from left to right), the location, the date and any relevant details about where you took your Weekly.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.