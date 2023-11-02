Think Contra Costa initiative expands business growth program

Contra Costa businesses and entrepreneurs are set to have access to a network of organizations aimed at supporting the launch of new businesses and the growth of existing ones, with an initiative under the county's workforce development board aiming to provide a central hub for information and resources.

The Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County (WDBCCC) Think Contra Costa initiative includes the launch of a professional network of organizations seeking to support local businesses and entrepreneurs, aiming to streamline and organize the process for business owners to seek out support at low or no cost.

"The goal is to make it easier for entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes to tap into valuable information, consultations, resources, tools, events, and funding streams, both virtually and at in-person pop-up events throughout the county," WDBCC organizers said in an announcement last week.

The initiative is aimed at addressing several points specific to the county's aim to retain "a diverse and talented talent base," organizers said, pointing to 40% of county residents who commute outside of the county for work as a high number that is "leaving contra Costa with a shortage of skilled labor," as well as housing shortages and associated challenges including homelessness and limited affordable housing.

"We have extensively examined the themes facing entrepreneurs and business owners in our region," WDBCCC Executive Director Tamia Brown said. "Think Contra Costa provides a dependable resource that will meet them where they are physically and at any stage in their business cycle, to keep local businesses not only open and surviving but thriving."