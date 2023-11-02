Young entrepreneurs invited to countywide 'Shark Tank' competition

Contra Costa County students of all ages are invited to pitch their ideas for new or existing youth-led businesses for a chance at a $1,000 prize in a new program aimed at encouraging youth entrepreneurship this year.

The Contra Costa Shark Tank Youth Competition was launched this year by the Campolindo High School Entrepreneurship Club as "a fun way to promote youth entrepreneurship which teaches important life skills including perseverance, self-confidence, and financial literacy," according to organizers, with applications open through Nov. 15 for students from kindergarten through 12th grade all across the county.

"The best way to learn about entrepreneurship is by starting a business," Maya Hammerman, competition founder and Campolindo Entrepreneurship Club president, said in an Oct. 26 announcement.

Hammerman, now a high school junior, said that she was inspired to launch the competition thanks to her own years-long experience as a young entrepreneur.

"My journey as an entrepreneur started in elementary school," Hammerman said. "We want to inspire kids in Contra Costa County to start or grow any type of business from traditional ones such as lemonade stands and babysitting, to innovative new products or services that they create."