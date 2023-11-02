News

Young entrepreneurs invited to countywide 'Shark Tank' competition

Applications open through Nov. 15 for cash awards to grow or launch new businesses

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Nov 2, 2023
Contra Costa County students of all ages are invited to pitch their ideas for new or existing youth-led businesses for a chance at a $1,000 prize in a new program aimed at encouraging youth entrepreneurship this year.

The Contra Costa Shark Tank Youth Competition was launched this year by the Campolindo High School Entrepreneurship Club as "a fun way to promote youth entrepreneurship which teaches important life skills including perseverance, self-confidence, and financial literacy," according to organizers, with applications open through Nov. 15 for students from kindergarten through 12th grade all across the county.

"The best way to learn about entrepreneurship is by starting a business," Maya Hammerman, competition founder and Campolindo Entrepreneurship Club president, said in an Oct. 26 announcement.

Hammerman, now a high school junior, said that she was inspired to launch the competition thanks to her own years-long experience as a young entrepreneur.

"My journey as an entrepreneur started in elementary school," Hammerman said. "We want to inspire kids in Contra Costa County to start or grow any type of business from traditional ones such as lemonade stands and babysitting, to innovative new products or services that they create."

Following the end of the application period this month, finalists in the competition will be selected by members of Hammerman's club before competing in a Finalist Pitch event on Feb. 6 at the Lafayette Library, with winners of the competition selected by a panel of judges consisting of innovators and leaders for five different companies, including Hammerman herself on behalf of her business Moon Blossom Collection.

In addition to the top prize of $1,000, prizes of $500 for second place and $250 for third place will be granted to high finishers in the February event.

More information and applications are available at contracostasharktank.org.

