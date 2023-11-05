News

CHP investigating freeway shooting in Tri-Valley

No one injured as vehicle struck by gunfire on I-580; compounded area gridlock amid Caltrans work on I-680

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

California Highway Patrol officers are working to identify the person who shot at another vehicle while traveling along eastbound Interstate 580 near Hacienda Drive in Pleasanton late Friday night.

CHP Officer Tyler Hahn reported that a vehicle was struck by gunfire on the freeway just after 11 p.m. Friday, with no injuries sustained by the driver or passengers.

The culprit has not been identified, but their vehicle was described as a black Infiniti, according to Hahn. A potential motive for the shooting also remains unclear.

The ensuing CHP investigation resulted in freeway lanes being shut down in the eastbound direction into Saturday, which compounded the gridlock much of the Tri-Valley was already experiencing amid the weekend-long closure of southbound I-680 between Pleasanton and Sunol for major repaving work.

"Continued delays eastbound I-580 from Castro Valley into the Dublin/Pleasanton area. We are investigating an incident that occurred Friday night. Lanes should be opened shortly. Thank you for your patience," CHP officials said on social media on Saturday afternoon, about an hour before all affected I-580 lanes reopened by 5:20 p.m.

The investigation into Friday night's shooting remains ongoing, according to Hahn. "Any assistance from the public in gathering additional details surrounding this shooting is appreciated. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Dublin Area office at 925-828-0466," he said.

