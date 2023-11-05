News

Police looking for armed masked robbers from separate crimes Friday in Walnut Creek

Incidents two hours apart appear unrelated, WCPD says

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 5, 2023, 4:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Walnut Creek police are looking for armed suspects involved in two Friday robberies they say don't appear to be related.

At approximately 1:11 p.m. police received a report of a robbery in the Newell Promenade shopping center in the 1500 block of Newell Ave.

The victim was getting into an Uber when two masked subjects -- one reportedly holding a dark-colored gun -- allegedly confronted the victim. After a brief struggle, the suspects allegedly stole the victim's watch and fled. The victim sustained a facial injury.

About two hours later, at approximately 3:16 p.m., police received a report of a robbery in the Burger King parking lot in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

The victim was sitting in his car when two masked suspects - one holding a dark-colored gun -- approached him. One suspect allegedly forcibly took the victim's wallet and jewelry and then fled. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police said in a statement Saturday "At this time, these incidents do not appear to be related."

Anyone with information about either robbery can contact police at 925-943-5844 or use the anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police looking for armed masked robbers from separate crimes Friday in Walnut Creek

Incidents two hours apart appear unrelated, WCPD says

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 5, 2023, 4:59 pm

Walnut Creek police are looking for armed suspects involved in two Friday robberies they say don't appear to be related.

At approximately 1:11 p.m. police received a report of a robbery in the Newell Promenade shopping center in the 1500 block of Newell Ave.

The victim was getting into an Uber when two masked subjects -- one reportedly holding a dark-colored gun -- allegedly confronted the victim. After a brief struggle, the suspects allegedly stole the victim's watch and fled. The victim sustained a facial injury.

About two hours later, at approximately 3:16 p.m., police received a report of a robbery in the Burger King parking lot in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

The victim was sitting in his car when two masked suspects - one holding a dark-colored gun -- approached him. One suspect allegedly forcibly took the victim's wallet and jewelry and then fled. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police said in a statement Saturday "At this time, these incidents do not appear to be related."

Anyone with information about either robbery can contact police at 925-943-5844 or use the anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.