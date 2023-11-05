Police looking for armed masked robbers from separate crimes Friday in Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek police are looking for armed suspects involved in two Friday robberies they say don't appear to be related.

At approximately 1:11 p.m. police received a report of a robbery in the Newell Promenade shopping center in the 1500 block of Newell Ave.

The victim was getting into an Uber when two masked subjects -- one reportedly holding a dark-colored gun -- allegedly confronted the victim. After a brief struggle, the suspects allegedly stole the victim's watch and fled. The victim sustained a facial injury.

About two hours later, at approximately 3:16 p.m., police received a report of a robbery in the Burger King parking lot in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

The victim was sitting in his car when two masked suspects - one holding a dark-colored gun -- approached him. One suspect allegedly forcibly took the victim's wallet and jewelry and then fled. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.