Danville council to debate allowing medical cannabis delivery

The Danville Town Council is set to vote on a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would amend the town's municipal code to allow for the delivery of medical marijuana ahead of new state legislation going into effect in the new year prompting the move.

The discussion and anticipated vote come following considerations in a study session on Oct. 10, with councilmembers asking town staff to draft an ordinance allowing for home delivery of medical marijuana while continuing to prohibit recreational deliveries.

"The ordinance makes clear that all other deliveries are still prohibited within the Town," city attorney Rob Ewing said in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

Starting Jan. 1, a State Senate bill that was approved in 2022 will go into effect, forbidding local municipalities from prohibiting or enforcing prohibitions on medical cannabis delivery to patients and caregivers. Currently, all marijuana deliveries in Danville are prohibited under local municipal code.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 7). The agenda is available here.