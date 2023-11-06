News

Danville council to debate allowing medical cannabis delivery

Also: Councilmember pay increase, Maintenance Department report, Unite Against Hate proclamation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 6, 2023, 3:45 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set to vote on a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would amend the town's municipal code to allow for the delivery of medical marijuana ahead of new state legislation going into effect in the new year prompting the move.

Town of Danville logo.

The discussion and anticipated vote come following considerations in a study session on Oct. 10, with councilmembers asking town staff to draft an ordinance allowing for home delivery of medical marijuana while continuing to prohibit recreational deliveries.

"The ordinance makes clear that all other deliveries are still prohibited within the Town," city attorney Rob Ewing said in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

Starting Jan. 1, a State Senate bill that was approved in 2022 will go into effect, forbidding local municipalities from prohibiting or enforcing prohibitions on medical cannabis delivery to patients and caregivers. Currently, all marijuana deliveries in Danville are prohibited under local municipal code.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 7). The agenda is available here.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In other business

* The council will discuss the option of small pay increases for their work that would go into effect at the end of 2024. As of last December, councilmembers are paid at a rate of $1,261 per month. If approved, the proposed 5% pay increase allowed under state law would bring their monthly salary up to $1,387.

* Maintenance Department director Dave Casteel will present a report on the town's maintenance services.

* City clerk Marie Sunseri will present a proclamation recognizing Nov. 12-18 as Unite Against Hate Week.

* The council is set to appoint a member of the town's Design Review Board to a four-year term on the Historic Design Review Committee.

* Councilmembers will conduct a performance review for Town Manager Joe Calabrigo in a closed session following the public meeting.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville council to debate allowing medical cannabis delivery

Also: Councilmember pay increase, Maintenance Department report, Unite Against Hate proclamation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 6, 2023, 3:45 pm

The Danville Town Council is set to vote on a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would amend the town's municipal code to allow for the delivery of medical marijuana ahead of new state legislation going into effect in the new year prompting the move.

The discussion and anticipated vote come following considerations in a study session on Oct. 10, with councilmembers asking town staff to draft an ordinance allowing for home delivery of medical marijuana while continuing to prohibit recreational deliveries.

"The ordinance makes clear that all other deliveries are still prohibited within the Town," city attorney Rob Ewing said in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

Starting Jan. 1, a State Senate bill that was approved in 2022 will go into effect, forbidding local municipalities from prohibiting or enforcing prohibitions on medical cannabis delivery to patients and caregivers. Currently, all marijuana deliveries in Danville are prohibited under local municipal code.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 7). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The council will discuss the option of small pay increases for their work that would go into effect at the end of 2024. As of last December, councilmembers are paid at a rate of $1,261 per month. If approved, the proposed 5% pay increase allowed under state law would bring their monthly salary up to $1,387.

* Maintenance Department director Dave Casteel will present a report on the town's maintenance services.

* City clerk Marie Sunseri will present a proclamation recognizing Nov. 12-18 as Unite Against Hate Week.

* The council is set to appoint a member of the town's Design Review Board to a four-year term on the Historic Design Review Committee.

* Councilmembers will conduct a performance review for Town Manager Joe Calabrigo in a closed session following the public meeting.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.