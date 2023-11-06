Open Heart Kitchen launches $3M fundraising campaign for new food bank

Tri-Valley nonprofit Open Heart Kitchen has announced a new fundraising campaign to generate awareness and financial support for its efforts to construct a food bank facility in order to expand its services.

Organization staff launched the campaign this fall with an end goal of $3 million going toward the Open Heart Food Bank project. To coincide with the fundraiser, the Community Health & Education Foundation (CHEF) will be matching donations up to $75,000 from individuals at the outset.

"The Open Heart Food Bank will create an infrastructure for large-scale food distribution in the Tri-Valley," OHK development director Denise Boulter said in the announcement. "Right now that does not exist and we are still experiencing the devastating impacts of cuts to food assistance programs and the end of emergency COVID funding."

"Our goal is to redistribute 1 million pounds of food annually within the first decade of the Open Heart Food Bank's operation. In order to build this important and necessary food bank, now is the time to help," Boulter added.

Founded in 1995 with the goal of addressing food insecurity and hunger in the Tri-Valley, OHK offers several food aid services, including the Hot Meals Program, Senior Meal Program and the Street Outreach Program.