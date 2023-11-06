Open Heart Kitchen launches $3M fundraising campaign for new food bank

Tri-Valley nonprofit Open Heart Kitchen has announced a new fundraising campaign to generate awareness and financial support for its efforts to construct a food bank facility in order to expand its services.
Organization staff launched the campaign this fall with an end goal of $3 million going toward the Open Heart Food Bank project. To coincide with the fundraiser, the Community Health & Education Foundation (CHEF) will be matching donations up to $75,000 from individuals at the outset.
"The Open Heart Food Bank will create an infrastructure for large-scale food distribution in the Tri-Valley," OHK development director Denise Boulter said in the announcement. "Right now that does not exist and we are still experiencing the devastating impacts of cuts to food assistance programs and the end of emergency COVID funding."
"Our goal is to redistribute 1 million pounds of food annually within the first decade of the Open Heart Food Bank's operation. In order to build this important and necessary food bank, now is the time to help," Boulter added.
Founded in 1995 with the goal of addressing food insecurity and hunger in the Tri-Valley, OHK offers several food aid services, including the Hot Meals Program, Senior Meal Program and the Street Outreach Program.
Currently, OHK and its administration operate out of a 19,000-square-foot warehouse on Marathon Drive in Livermore.
The food bank expansion project aims to help vulnerable populations in the area, such as the unhoused, low-income families or seniors. The facility will also work with a network of regional food and hunger partner organizations in the area.
"The Open Heart Food Bank will serve as a redistribution site for Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore where we can support other small and local food pantries with fresh produce and grocery items," Executive Director John Bost said in the announcement.
"In the event of a disaster-related emergency that would affect the Tri-Valley region, like an earthquake or wildfire, the Open Heart Food Bank can also serve as a food receiving and distribution center when the unthinkable happens," Bost continued. "This buildout will require the support of Open Heart Kitchen's donors and community partners to invest in the organization's growth and the launch of the Open Heart Food Bank."
The food bank is expected to open in the summer of 2024.
The Open Heart Food Bank project has received financial support and pledges from the Alameda County Community Food Bank, Livermore Valley Wine Auction, Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance and Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley.
CHEF will run its matching campaign "Build the Food Bank, Bring the Hope." through Dec. 30. For every $2 donated to the food bank project , CHEF plans to match $1 up to $75,000.
To find out more about OHK and its project, visit www.openheartkitchen.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.