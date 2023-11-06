San Ramon commission to review proposed 451-unit apartment complex

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set for a concept review Tuesday of a development plan for a proposed 451-unit apartment project on Bollinger Canyon Road on a vacant property that falls within the CityWalk Master Plan project area.

The proposed project at 6200 Bollinger Canyon Road in Bishop Ranch 3A would consist of a seven-story "wrap" style building in the northern part of the currently vacant property, plus an adjacent five-story building on the southern portion that would also accommodate a 634-stall parking structure in the center of the complex.

"The intent of the Concept Review is to provide feedback on the potential project to the Applicant, understand the site and physical constraints, recognize the challenges for the potential project, and provide initial comments on the proposed development," division manager Lauren Barr wrote in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

The 451 units proposed for the project would consist of 25 studios, 213 single-bedroom units, 186 two-bedroom units and 27 three-bedroom units. Of the 451 units, 235 would be in the northern building with 216 in the southern building. The southern building would be adjacent to a courtyard and pool.

Barr's report points to the significance of planned housing in the CityWalk Master Plan, with up to 791 new residential units envisioned in the area.