San Ramon commission to review proposed 451-unit apartment complex

Apartments would be housed in two buildings on vacant Bollinger Canyon Road lot

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 6, 2023, 3:41 pm 0
Early concept rendering for a proposed 451-unit apartment complex at Bishop Ranch 3A. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set for a concept review Tuesday of a development plan for a proposed 451-unit apartment project on Bollinger Canyon Road on a vacant property that falls within the CityWalk Master Plan project area.

The proposed project at 6200 Bollinger Canyon Road in Bishop Ranch 3A would consist of a seven-story "wrap" style building in the northern part of the currently vacant property, plus an adjacent five-story building on the southern portion that would also accommodate a 634-stall parking structure in the center of the complex.

"The intent of the Concept Review is to provide feedback on the potential project to the Applicant, understand the site and physical constraints, recognize the challenges for the potential project, and provide initial comments on the proposed development," division manager Lauren Barr wrote in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

The 451 units proposed for the project would consist of 25 studios, 213 single-bedroom units, 186 two-bedroom units and 27 three-bedroom units. Of the 451 units, 235 would be in the northern building with 216 in the southern building. The southern building would be adjacent to a courtyard and pool.

Barr's report points to the significance of planned housing in the CityWalk Master Plan, with up to 791 new residential units envisioned in the area.

"The current 451 units is about 57% of the total residential units envisioned for the neighborhood with the remaining 340 units available for use on the BR-3A-3 site to the west, or elsewhere in the overall CityWalk Master Plan area," Barr said.

The upcoming discussion will consider the proposed project's alignment with the vision in the CityWalk Master Plan, as well as feedback on architectural and landscape design. No vote is planned on the project at the upcoming meeting.

Site map of the proposed apartment complex at Bishop Ranch 3A set for a development plan concept review at the next Planning Commission meeting. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 7). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Commissioners are set to review and consider approving a resolution that would allow the applicant to move forward with permitting requests for a proposed Kidplex recreation center inside City Center Bishop Ranch following a public hearing.

* Commissioners are set to hold a public hearing and consider adopting the final environmental impact report for the General Plan 2040 update.

Jeanita Lyman
