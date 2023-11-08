News

Ex-SRVUSD teacher faces jury trial in March in sex crimes case

Court dates bumped out for former San Ramon Valley teacher and cheer coach

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 8, 2023, 5:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A jury trial is now set for early next year in the sexual abuse case against former San Ramon Valley teacher Nicholas Moseby following a months-long investigation that kicked off with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office bringing charges against Moseby last year, which have expanded as additional victims have brought forth allegations.

(Stock image)

Moseby had previously been set to face a jury starting this Monday (Nov. 6), but the date was vacated in the wake of a readiness conference on Oct. 23. The case readiness conference was rescheduled for March 4 with a new trial date set for March 18.

"This is not uncommon," said Ted Asregadoo, spokesperson for the DA's office. "It tends to happen often in jury trials. So no big bombshell there. But yes, it's been vacated and then they just reset new dates."

With a new date set for the jury trial, Asregadoo said that the process of selecting jurors for March was already underway.

Moseby, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, was first arrested in September 2022, and subsequently removed from his position as a biology teacher at Diablo Vista Middle School, on charges brought by the DA's office from two victims. Additional victims have since come forward, with Moseby facing eight charges from five victims by the time he was ordered to face a jury trial in December 2022. He posted bond on Dec. 29, 2022.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Ex-SRVUSD teacher faces jury trial in March in sex crimes case

Court dates bumped out for former San Ramon Valley teacher and cheer coach

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 8, 2023, 5:51 am

A jury trial is now set for early next year in the sexual abuse case against former San Ramon Valley teacher Nicholas Moseby following a months-long investigation that kicked off with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office bringing charges against Moseby last year, which have expanded as additional victims have brought forth allegations.

Moseby had previously been set to face a jury starting this Monday (Nov. 6), but the date was vacated in the wake of a readiness conference on Oct. 23. The case readiness conference was rescheduled for March 4 with a new trial date set for March 18.

"This is not uncommon," said Ted Asregadoo, spokesperson for the DA's office. "It tends to happen often in jury trials. So no big bombshell there. But yes, it's been vacated and then they just reset new dates."

With a new date set for the jury trial, Asregadoo said that the process of selecting jurors for March was already underway.

Moseby, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, was first arrested in September 2022, and subsequently removed from his position as a biology teacher at Diablo Vista Middle School, on charges brought by the DA's office from two victims. Additional victims have since come forward, with Moseby facing eight charges from five victims by the time he was ordered to face a jury trial in December 2022. He posted bond on Dec. 29, 2022.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.