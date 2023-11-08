Ex-SRVUSD teacher faces jury trial in March in sex crimes case

A jury trial is now set for early next year in the sexual abuse case against former San Ramon Valley teacher Nicholas Moseby following a months-long investigation that kicked off with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office bringing charges against Moseby last year, which have expanded as additional victims have brought forth allegations.

Moseby had previously been set to face a jury starting this Monday (Nov. 6), but the date was vacated in the wake of a readiness conference on Oct. 23. The case readiness conference was rescheduled for March 4 with a new trial date set for March 18.

"This is not uncommon," said Ted Asregadoo, spokesperson for the DA's office. "It tends to happen often in jury trials. So no big bombshell there. But yes, it's been vacated and then they just reset new dates."

With a new date set for the jury trial, Asregadoo said that the process of selecting jurors for March was already underway.

Moseby, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, was first arrested in September 2022, and subsequently removed from his position as a biology teacher at Diablo Vista Middle School, on charges brought by the DA's office from two victims. Additional victims have since come forward, with Moseby facing eight charges from five victims by the time he was ordered to face a jury trial in December 2022. He posted bond on Dec. 29, 2022.