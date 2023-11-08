San Ramon: Former Bank of the West office hit with additional 200 layoffs

The administrative and corporate staff at the former Bank of the West -- now part of Bank of Montreal following a recent acquisition -- corporate office in San Ramon have been downsized again shortly after an initial round of layoffs effective in September that came amid the completion of the deal.

An additional 200 layoffs were announced last month, according to data from the state's Employment Development Department, with the notices received on Oct. 25 and going into effect Dec. 8.

"We recognize that this is a challenging time for our colleagues whose roles have been impacted," Bank of the West spokesperson Scott Doll said. "We are working closely with affected employees to provide support and to ensure they are treated with fairness and respect."

The news comes following the completion of the bank's acquisition by Bank of Montreal, which was announced in December 2021 and completed this summer. Since the earlier round of 203 layoffs that went into effect in September, Bank of the West's system has been converted to Bank of Montreal's.

"Our new Bank of the West clients are now part of BMO and we are providing them with greater convenience, speed, and more product options to help them make real financial progress," Doll said.