Veterans Day open house and celebration set for Danville this weekend

Town officials and organizers at the Danville Veterans Memorial Building are gearing up for a weekend-long Veterans Day open house and celebration featuring a number of activities, including a space-themed pop-up museum and a ceremony honoring veterans.

The "Space and Robotics" museum will be taking over the memorial building located at 400 Hartz Ave. from Friday through Sunday.

The event is open to all, with Space Force and NASA exhibits set to be on display alongside robots and "Star Wars" reenactors, plus a UH-1 Huey Helicopter and fighter jet cockpit from the USS Hornet Museum that will be displayed outside the building.

Festivities are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the open house and pop-up museum, the public is invited to a traditional Veteran's Day ceremony on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring guest speaker James van Hoften, a Vietnam War veteran and former NASA astronaut. More information is available at vmbsrv.org.