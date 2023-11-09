Veterans Day 2023

Slideshow Two of the four parade grand marshals, Ray Bolger (left) and Don Crocker (right), wave from a vehicle in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Patriot Guard Riders were part of the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Residents waved flags from the sidewalks during the veteran parade. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Assemblymember Liz Ortega, of the 20th California Assembly District, waves from a vehicle in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Two of the four parade grand marshals, Hank Ottaviano (front) and John Johnson (back), were part of the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp H. Robert Williams (Bob), now retired conductor of Pleasanton Community Concert Band, hugs Lara Webber, conductor and music director of the Livermore-Amador Symphony, after Bob’s final time directing the band in post-parade concert, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp The Young American Patriots Fife & Drum Corps took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Pleasanton city councilmember Julie Testa (right) and former Pleasanton mayor Tom Pico (left) were among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Amador Valley High School cheer squad took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Karla Brown, mayor of Pleasanton, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Foothill High School marching band and color guard (not in photo) took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Nate Miley (right), Alameda County supervisor for District 4 and president of the Board of Supervisors, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp A member of the Balloon Platoon greets the audience at the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Jack Balch, vice mayor of Pleasanton, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp John Marchand, mayor of Livermore, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Jean Josey, Dublin city councilmember, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp American Legion Post 202 took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Pleasanton Police Department personnel who served in the U.S. military marched together in the parade. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Valerie Arkin, Pleasanton city councilmember, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade featured military vehicles, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp H. Robert Williams (Bob), now retired conductor of Pleasanton Community Concert Band, conducts his final show for audience outside Veterans Memorial Building at post-parade concert, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Pleasanton North Rotary Club & Foundation took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Dublin city councilmember Kashef Qaadri (left) and Dublin vice mayor Michael McCorriston (right) were among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Livermore mayor John Marchand speaks with Bill Danko, Navy veteran and member of the American Legion Post 237 in Pleasanton, at the post-parade concert, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Previous Next

The community turned out to celebrate military veterans in downtown Pleasanton last Sunday at the 26th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Band Concert.

Audience members, many dressed in stars and stripes, lined the Main Street sidewalk to view the procession featuring about 70 groups, including local veterans, organizations and elected officials. Some celebrated from cars with the honking of horns, while others marched the length of Main and waved to spectators. Among those involved were the four parade grand marshals: World War II-era veterans Ray Bolger and Don Crocker, and Korean War veterans Hank Ottaviano and John Johnson.

Slideshow The Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade began at about 1 p.m., with the photographed groups following up the parade’s police escort, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Jeff Nibert, Pleasanton city councilmember, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Valley Humane Society walked with dogs at the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Prince Charles Pipe Band played instruments in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Pleasanton Military Families took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp Previous Next

The annual event was organized and hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298, American Legion Post 237 and the city of Pleasanton to honor all those who serve or have served the nation in the armed forces, according to officials. The celebration was held the weekend before Veterans Day to attract the greatest number of event participants and audience members possible.

"This really is community building because it's about that cooperative spirit to come together and thank people that have made such tremendous contributions to our community and to our nation," Livermore Mayor John Marchand said.

Following the parade, the Pleasanton Community Concert Band attracted a crowd of listeners outside the Veterans Memorial Building. Here Bob Williams, himself an Army veteran, led the group's patriotic music performance for the last show of his career as conductor.