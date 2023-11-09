Veterans Day 2023

Two of the four parade grand marshals, Ray Bolger (left) and Don Crocker (right), wave from a vehicle in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Patriot Guard Riders were part of the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Residents waved flags from the sidewalks during the veteran parade. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Assemblymember Liz Ortega, of the 20th California Assembly District, waves from a vehicle in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Two of the four parade grand marshals, Hank Ottaviano (front) and John Johnson (back), were part of the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
H. Robert Williams (Bob), now retired conductor of Pleasanton Community Concert Band, hugs Lara Webber, conductor and music director of the Livermore-Amador Symphony, after Bob’s final time directing the band in post-parade concert, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
The Young American Patriots Fife & Drum Corps took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Pleasanton city councilmember Julie Testa (right) and former Pleasanton mayor Tom Pico (left) were among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Amador Valley High School cheer squad took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Karla Brown, mayor of Pleasanton, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Foothill High School marching band and color guard (not in photo) took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Nate Miley (right), Alameda County supervisor for District 4 and president of the Board of Supervisors, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
A member of the Balloon Platoon greets the audience at the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Jack Balch, vice mayor of Pleasanton, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
John Marchand, mayor of Livermore, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Jean Josey, Dublin city councilmember, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
American Legion Post 202 took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Pleasanton Police Department personnel who served in the U.S. military marched together in the parade. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Valerie Arkin, Pleasanton city councilmember, was among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade featured military vehicles, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
H. Robert Williams (Bob), now retired conductor of Pleasanton Community Concert Band, conducts his final show for audience outside Veterans Memorial Building at post-parade concert, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Pleasanton North Rotary Club & Foundation took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Dublin city councilmember Kashef Qaadri (left) and Dublin vice mayor Michael McCorriston (right) were among the officials who took part in the Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
Livermore mayor John Marchand speaks with Bill Danko, Navy veteran and member of the American Legion Post 237 in Pleasanton, at the post-parade concert, Nov. 5, 2023. | Photo by Jude Strzemp
