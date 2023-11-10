Community Briefs: Veterans Day walk | TK and kindergarten enrollment | Vietnam War discussion | Moraga Adobe program

For the upcoming school year, a new age eligibility window will be in effect for TK students, allowing children who turn 5 years old on or between Sept. 2, 2024 and June 2, 2025 to attend TK programs for the full school year.

No changes are in effect for kindergarten students, who must be at least 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.

The enrollment period is set to continue through Dec. 15, after which enrollment will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vietnam War discussion

This month's installment of the Contra Costa Television program "Veterans' Voices" is set to feature reflections and discussions on the Vietnam War, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of the start of the war.

The live program airing on Monday (Nov. 13) at 7 pm. will feature a panel of veterans discussing their experiences in the war and reflections in the 50 years since, with speakers including U.S. Army veterans Steven Burchik, James Hill and Patrick Leary, plus U.S. Navy veterans Eric Ardell and Dennis Giacovelli, and U.S.Air Force veteran Dave Smith.

"The show will provide a rare opportunity to hear the real story of Vietnam from those who lived it," organizers said in an announcement this week.

Moraga Adobe program

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual program is set to provide insight on the history of the one-story Moraga Adobe that was once the home of Joaquin Moraga, part of the third generation of influential Moragas to leave their mark in the Bay Area.

Featured speaker Ken Long, president of Friends of the Joaquin Moraga Adobe, is set to provide a history of the building as well as information on restoration efforts and current plans to turn it into a museum.

"Long will discuss the one-story adobe's long history, from the Mexican rancho period through the American ranching period, and into the 20th century," MSRV organizers said in an announcement.

The discussion is set for 11:30 a.m. next Thursday (Nov. 16) via Zoom. Registration is available at museumsrv.org.