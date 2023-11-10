Kristi Yamaguchi Ice Rink returning to San Ramon for seasonal run

City Center Bishop Ranch is set to host a grand-opening celebration at the seasonal ice rink named after Olympian and San Ramon Valley resident Kristi Yamaguchi.

The Alamo resident is set to usher in her namesake Kristi Yamaguchi Ice Rink alongside officials with the city of San Ramon and Sunset Development Company for a ribbon-cutting Friday (Nov. 10) that will kick off the rink's run through early January.

"The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink continues to be one of the East Bay's favorite holiday traditions," said Alex Mehran Jr., CEO of Sunset Development. "We hope the community enjoys the experience of our new enhancements this season at City Center."

This season, the rink has seen an expansion and improvements plus the addition of new features including private cabanas with fireplaces available for group reservations.

The upcoming grand-opening ceremony will mark the debut of these changes in addition to a range of attractions on tap for the evening's festivities, including ice skating performances, remarks from Yamaguchi, Mehran Jr. and San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson, and caroling from San Ramon Valley High School students.