Kristi Yamaguchi Ice Rink returning to San Ramon for seasonal run

Expanded with new features at City Center Bishop Ranch

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 10, 2023, 5:35 am 0
San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson, Kristi Yamaguchi, and then-Sunset Development CEO Alex Mehran Sr. address the crowd at the grand-opening celebration for Yamaguchi's namesake ice rink at City Center Bishop Ranch in 2021. (File photo by Jeanita Lyman)

City Center Bishop Ranch is set to host a grand-opening celebration at the seasonal ice rink named after Olympian and San Ramon Valley resident Kristi Yamaguchi.

The Alamo resident is set to usher in her namesake Kristi Yamaguchi Ice Rink alongside officials with the city of San Ramon and Sunset Development Company for a ribbon-cutting Friday (Nov. 10) that will kick off the rink's run through early January.

"The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink continues to be one of the East Bay's favorite holiday traditions," said Alex Mehran Jr., CEO of Sunset Development. "We hope the community enjoys the experience of our new enhancements this season at City Center."

This season, the rink has seen an expansion and improvements plus the addition of new features including private cabanas with fireplaces available for group reservations.

The upcoming grand-opening ceremony will mark the debut of these changes in addition to a range of attractions on tap for the evening's festivities, including ice skating performances, remarks from Yamaguchi, Mehran Jr. and San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson, and caroling from San Ramon Valley High School students.

The ceremony is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 10), with the rink opening for the first official skate of the season at 7 p.m.

As the season progresses through Dec. 19, the rink will see several popular movies come to life with character themed nights on Tuesdays starting Nov. 28 with "Frozen" protagonist Elsa and followed by Buddy the Elf, The Grinch and Frosty the Snowman.

The rink is also set to host a tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 featuring performances from Monte Vista High School's marching band, plus Diablo Ballet and acapella group Side Note and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Following opening night, the rink is set to be operate daily from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Jan. 7.

Jeanita Lyman
