Search warrants in Tri-Valley, San Jose target Romanian organized crime

San Jose police arrested two people and seized evidence from several alleged crimes during an investigation into Romanian organized crime last week.

At about noon Wednesday, officers served multiple search warrants in San Jose and Livermore in connection with roughly 25 separate crimes associated with an organized crime ring that was operating from July to October, according to San Jose police.

The alleged crimes include carjacking, armed robbery, strong-arm robbery and grand theft, police said.

During the searches, officers found $13,000 in cash, along with three vehicles and possible evidence of jewelry swap scams.

The suspects, 35-year-old Margos Constantin and 19-year-old Renaldo Vaduva, were arrested in San Jose on suspicion of robbery, armed carjacking and grand theft, according to police.