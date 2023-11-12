Two SRVUSD schools earn AP School Honor Roll status

Two high schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District were among the 4,570 schools nationwide to be named in the 2023 AP School Honor Roll, along with three other Tri-Valley high schools in Dublin and Pleasanton.

Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon earned gold in this year's awards, with Danville's San Ramon Valley High School earning silver, according to an announcement last week.

The AP School Honor Roll is aimed at recognizing schools with successful advanced placement programs that broaden access to advanced courses and provide valuable results for students.

"Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness," said Trevor Packer, head of AP and instruction at College Board in the recent announcement.

Principals at both schools as well as the district superintendent offered their congratulations to students and educators at the two high schools following the announcement, as well as pointing to the purpose and value of advanced placement courses.