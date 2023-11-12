Two SRVUSD schools earn AP School Honor Roll status

Two high schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District were among the 4,570 schools nationwide to be named in the 2023 AP School Honor Roll, along with three other Tri-Valley high schools in Dublin and Pleasanton.
Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon earned gold in this year's awards, with Danville's San Ramon Valley High School earning silver, according to an announcement last week.
The AP School Honor Roll is aimed at recognizing schools with successful advanced placement programs that broaden access to advanced courses and provide valuable results for students.
"Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness," said Trevor Packer, head of AP and instruction at College Board in the recent announcement.
Principals at both schools as well as the district superintendent offered their congratulations to students and educators at the two high schools following the announcement, as well as pointing to the purpose and value of advanced placement courses.
"AP courses give our students an opportunity to engage more deeply in subject areas of interest to them with the potential of earning college credit," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said. "This recognition validates our students' ability to excel academically and San Ramon Valley High's ability to expand access of AP classes for underrepresented and or/ low-income students."
San Ramon Valley High School's silver award in this year's list also came with a distinction for expanding access to advanced courses.
"I applaud the perseverance of our students and the tireless work of our staff to provide opportunities for students to deepen their learning and access the classes that most interest them," San Ramon Valley High principal Whitney Cottrell said.
Dougherty Valley High School principal Evan Powell characterized the school's gold award as an affirmation for its high-achieving students.
"Our students set very high learning expectations of themselves and this honor is yet another affirmation that they can achieve at high levels," Powell said. "I am proud of our staff for the dedication and hard work that this recognition exemplifies and am thankful to our parent community for their continued support."
In the Pleasanton Unified School District, Amador Valley and Foothill high schools also received gold recognitions. Dublin High School earning a silver award. No Livermore schools were named in this year's list.
