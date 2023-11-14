'A slight decrease' -- SRVUSD board to review latest student assessment results

"This minor downturn can be attributed partly to a 5 percentage point decline (from 81% to 76%) in 8th grade scores," Petish continued. "Additionally, a more pronounced drop was recorded at one of our high schools, further contributing to this year's overall lower proficiency rate."

"This performance significantly outpaces both the State (47%) and County (50%) averages," wrote Deb Petish, executive director of curriculum and instruction in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting. "However, a slight decrease is noted when compared to the previous academic year of 2021-2022, where the proficiency rate was at 80%."

The district's overall CAASPP scores in the English and Language Arts category dropped slightly over the past year, with 78% of students tested under the state assessment process meeting the standards it measures compared with 80% last year.

Part of the review of the effectiveness of student success strategies over the past year will include considering the district's scores in the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress over the past year, with data having been released by the state education department last month.

The Board of Education at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District is set to review the district's latest data on student assessments and progress as part of a presentation on the district's strategic directions on deep learning and innovation.

* The board will hold a public hearing on an initial proposal for labor negotiations between the district and teachers in the San Ramon Valley Education Association, as well as consider approving a joint initial proposal for reopener negotiations of the 2022-25 collective bargaining agreement

The SRVUSD board is set to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 14) for their regular meeting. The agenda is available here .

The upcoming presentation and ensuing discussion at the next board meeting will also include a look towards the future and consideration of what actions to implement to improve overall student success rates

"This rate is much higher than both the State (35%) and County (40%) averages," Petish wrote. "While there was a slight uptick in scores at the elementary and middle school levels, the high school level saw a decline, driven by the scores at one of our high schools."

For math, the district's overall CAASPP results held steady over the past year, remaining at 72% in this year's data. However, she noted that some schools had struggled more than others in the assessment over the past year, with scores in elementary math coming in higher than those across all grade levels.

Petish noted that data from the district's Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills – which evaluates kindergarten through second grade students – is also considered in the review of student success measurements over the past year. CAASPP assessments are conducted in third through eighth grade students and eleventh grade students.

'A slight decrease' -- SRVUSD board to review latest student assessment results

CAASPP scores part of deep learning, innovation presentation