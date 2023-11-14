News

Community college district picks Mehdizadeh as permanent chancellor

Longtime administrator to have interim tag removed

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) Governing Board announced Monday it selected Mojdeh Mehdizadeh as the district's 10th permanent chancellor, pending contract negotiations and approval.

Mojdeh Mehdizadeh is poised to become permanent chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District. (Photo courtesy 4CD)

The 4CD Governing Board will vote to approve Mehdizadeh's contract at its Dec. 13 meeting. Mehdizadeh has served as interim chancellor since February 2022.

"We are delighted that Ms. Mehdizadeh will continue leading 4CD as permanent Chancellor," Governing Board President Fernando Sandoval said in a statement. "Her commitment to our mission of transforming the lives of all our students is unwavering, and she ensures that students are at the forefront of every discussion and decision. Her 36 years of leadership at 4CD has helped us maintain our legacy of higher education excellence."

Prior to becoming interim chancellor, Mehdizadeh was the district's executive vice chancellor of education and technology.

"It is truly an honor to be selected as the next permanent chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District," Mehdizadeh said in a statement. "I am grateful to the members of the Governing Board, our community, and employees for their trust in me to lead 4CD in transforming the lives of our students and the community.

"I will continue to focus on creating environments where every student feels a sense of belonging on our campuses, and that will allow us to contribute to their educational journey."

Mehdizadeh holds an M.A. in organizational and intercultural communications from California State University, East Bay, and a B.S. in computer information systems from San Francisco State University, after having completed her general education requirements at Diablo Valley College.

