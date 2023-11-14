Community college district picks Mehdizadeh as permanent chancellor

The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) Governing Board announced Monday it selected Mojdeh Mehdizadeh as the district's 10th permanent chancellor, pending contract negotiations and approval.

The 4CD Governing Board will vote to approve Mehdizadeh's contract at its Dec. 13 meeting. Mehdizadeh has served as interim chancellor since February 2022.

"We are delighted that Ms. Mehdizadeh will continue leading 4CD as permanent Chancellor," Governing Board President Fernando Sandoval said in a statement. "Her commitment to our mission of transforming the lives of all our students is unwavering, and she ensures that students are at the forefront of every discussion and decision. Her 36 years of leadership at 4CD has helped us maintain our legacy of higher education excellence."

Prior to becoming interim chancellor, Mehdizadeh was the district's executive vice chancellor of education and technology.

"It is truly an honor to be selected as the next permanent chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District," Mehdizadeh said in a statement. "I am grateful to the members of the Governing Board, our community, and employees for their trust in me to lead 4CD in transforming the lives of our students and the community.