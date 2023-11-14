Danville council to discuss downtown construction timelines

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to review two different timeline options for construction projects under the town's Downtown Master Plan process, which would kick off next year in either the late spring or the fall.

The Downtown Master Plan was adopted by the council last year, with funding for the initial phase of construction secured through the American Rescue Plan Act requiring that work unfold within the timeline requirements for those funds.

With the engineering design phase for the project now in its final stage, the question on the table for the council at their upcoming study session is when to initiate the construction phase.

The first option would consist of a phased construction process kicking off in May with a pause through September and October in order to accommodate community events and the remaining work resuming later in the fall.

In the second option, construction wouldn't commence until after the proposed pause in the first option late next fall, with the goal of completion at an unspecified time in 2025 depending on weather conditions.