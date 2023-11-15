DA announces progress in investigation into inmate death at Santa Rita Jail

The investigation into the 2021 death of an inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin gained some traction last week with the announcement that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office will comply with a request for information on the case.

District Attorney Pamela Price announced last Wednesday that Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez has agreed to provide information to investigators from Price's office regarding the death of Maurice Monk, who was found dead in his cell on Nov. 5, 2021.

Monk had been arrested about a month earlier on suspicion of disorderly conduct for allegedly refusing to get off an Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus and failing to appear on a misdemeanor warrant for another alleged altercation on a bus, according to prosecutors.

By the time jail guards found Monk's body in his cell, it appeared that he had been dead for at least 72 hours.

Monk's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Alameda County for $7 million and currently has a civil case pending against Wellpath, the jail's medical provider, Price's office said.