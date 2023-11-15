News

Movie theater, combat sports center among new businesses coming to Blackhawk Plaza

Osteoporosis-centered training also on tap for 2024

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 15, 2023, 6:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Overhead view of Blackhawk Plaza. (Photo courtesy JLL)

Blackhawk Plaza is set to once again be home to a movie theater -- following the closure of Century Theater last year -- with the upcoming arrival of Apple Cinemas, according to an announcement from property managers this week that also revealed two other new tenants.

Commercial real estate and property investment firm JLL announced three new leases at the shopping center on Tuesday, consisting of Apple Cinemas' first California location along with Combat Sports Academy and OsteoStrong. All three businesses are expected to open some time next year.

"Apple Cinemas, Combat Sports Academy and OsteoStrong are great compliments to the existing retail mix at Blackhawk Plaza, which includes a strong grocer-anchor, Draeger's, and more than 40 other shops and businesses," Jeff Badstubner, managing director of retail advisory for JLL, said in this week's announcement.

Apple Cinemas has operated theaters throughout the East Coast, ranging from Rhode Island to Maine, offering blockbuster movie screenings, luxury seating, and in-seat delivery of pub-style food.

Combat Sports Academy is set to offer training in martial arts including Krav Maga, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu along with wrestling and CrossFit plus children's activities and programming.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

OsteoStrong focuses on physical training and treatment aimed at contending with osteoporosis.

All in all, the three new leases are set to fill more than 53,000 square feet of the shopping center's 250,000-square-foot space, with Combat Sports Academy's lease consisting of 26,600 square feet, Apple Cinemas filling 26,200 square feet and OsteoStrong taking 1,530 square feet.

JLL officials said they were interested in facilitating additional leases at Blackhawk Plaza.

"We have a variety of spaces available at Blackhawk Plaza including food and beverage formats or other standard retail spaces," JLL retail adviser Justin Choi told DanvilleSanRamon. "Highly desired uses include ethnic restaurants, boutique clothing stores, and ice cream and dessert users. We are also actively targeting new and unique concepts for the shopping center."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Movie theater, combat sports center among new businesses coming to Blackhawk Plaza

Osteoporosis-centered training also on tap for 2024

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 15, 2023, 6:19 pm

Blackhawk Plaza is set to once again be home to a movie theater -- following the closure of Century Theater last year -- with the upcoming arrival of Apple Cinemas, according to an announcement from property managers this week that also revealed two other new tenants.

Commercial real estate and property investment firm JLL announced three new leases at the shopping center on Tuesday, consisting of Apple Cinemas' first California location along with Combat Sports Academy and OsteoStrong. All three businesses are expected to open some time next year.

"Apple Cinemas, Combat Sports Academy and OsteoStrong are great compliments to the existing retail mix at Blackhawk Plaza, which includes a strong grocer-anchor, Draeger's, and more than 40 other shops and businesses," Jeff Badstubner, managing director of retail advisory for JLL, said in this week's announcement.

Apple Cinemas has operated theaters throughout the East Coast, ranging from Rhode Island to Maine, offering blockbuster movie screenings, luxury seating, and in-seat delivery of pub-style food.

Combat Sports Academy is set to offer training in martial arts including Krav Maga, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu along with wrestling and CrossFit plus children's activities and programming.

OsteoStrong focuses on physical training and treatment aimed at contending with osteoporosis.

All in all, the three new leases are set to fill more than 53,000 square feet of the shopping center's 250,000-square-foot space, with Combat Sports Academy's lease consisting of 26,600 square feet, Apple Cinemas filling 26,200 square feet and OsteoStrong taking 1,530 square feet.

JLL officials said they were interested in facilitating additional leases at Blackhawk Plaza.

"We have a variety of spaces available at Blackhawk Plaza including food and beverage formats or other standard retail spaces," JLL retail adviser Justin Choi told DanvilleSanRamon. "Highly desired uses include ethnic restaurants, boutique clothing stores, and ice cream and dessert users. We are also actively targeting new and unique concepts for the shopping center."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.