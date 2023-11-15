Movie theater, combat sports center among new businesses coming to Blackhawk Plaza

Blackhawk Plaza is set to once again be home to a movie theater -- following the closure of Century Theater last year -- with the upcoming arrival of Apple Cinemas, according to an announcement from property managers this week that also revealed two other new tenants.

Commercial real estate and property investment firm JLL announced three new leases at the shopping center on Tuesday, consisting of Apple Cinemas' first California location along with Combat Sports Academy and OsteoStrong. All three businesses are expected to open some time next year.

"Apple Cinemas, Combat Sports Academy and OsteoStrong are great compliments to the existing retail mix at Blackhawk Plaza, which includes a strong grocer-anchor, Draeger's, and more than 40 other shops and businesses," Jeff Badstubner, managing director of retail advisory for JLL, said in this week's announcement.

Apple Cinemas has operated theaters throughout the East Coast, ranging from Rhode Island to Maine, offering blockbuster movie screenings, luxury seating, and in-seat delivery of pub-style food.

Combat Sports Academy is set to offer training in martial arts including Krav Maga, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu along with wrestling and CrossFit plus children's activities and programming.