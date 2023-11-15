Movie theater, combat sports center among new businesses coming to Blackhawk Plaza

Blackhawk Plaza is set to once again be home to a movie theater -- following the closure of Century Theater last year -- with the upcoming arrival of Apple Cinemas, according to an announcement from property managers this week that also revealed two other new tenants.
Commercial real estate and property investment firm JLL announced three new leases at the shopping center on Tuesday, consisting of Apple Cinemas' first California location along with Combat Sports Academy and OsteoStrong. All three businesses are expected to open some time next year.
"Apple Cinemas, Combat Sports Academy and OsteoStrong are great compliments to the existing retail mix at Blackhawk Plaza, which includes a strong grocer-anchor, Draeger's, and more than 40 other shops and businesses," Jeff Badstubner, managing director of retail advisory for JLL, said in this week's announcement.
Apple Cinemas has operated theaters throughout the East Coast, ranging from Rhode Island to Maine, offering blockbuster movie screenings, luxury seating, and in-seat delivery of pub-style food.
Combat Sports Academy is set to offer training in martial arts including Krav Maga, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu along with wrestling and CrossFit plus children's activities and programming.
OsteoStrong focuses on physical training and treatment aimed at contending with osteoporosis.
All in all, the three new leases are set to fill more than 53,000 square feet of the shopping center's 250,000-square-foot space, with Combat Sports Academy's lease consisting of 26,600 square feet, Apple Cinemas filling 26,200 square feet and OsteoStrong taking 1,530 square feet.
JLL officials said they were interested in facilitating additional leases at Blackhawk Plaza.
"We have a variety of spaces available at Blackhawk Plaza including food and beverage formats or other standard retail spaces," JLL retail adviser Justin Choi told DanvilleSanRamon. "Highly desired uses include ethnic restaurants, boutique clothing stores, and ice cream and dessert users. We are also actively targeting new and unique concepts for the shopping center."
