Pleasanton Preps: Foothill girls' volleyball postseason run ends in CIF State semifinals

In the first round of the NorCal tournament, Foothill beat St. Mary's of Stockton 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21. The highlights came from Katie Salonga (53 assists, 11 digs), Paige Bennett (24 kills, 10 digs), Kaycie Burdick (14 service points, 13 kills) and Lulu Hoenninger (7 kills, 2 blocks).

The amazing season turned in by the Foothill High girls' volleyball team came to an end on Veterans Day when the Falcons fell 3-0 to Saint Francis in the CIF State Open playoffs.

The Dons have played better as the season went on and their postseason -- in both team and individual events -- has been fantastic.

Throw in sophomores Brook Steadman and Paige Nelson, along with Hoenninger -- a junior -- and the Foothill attack is going to be just fine. Sophia Burdick, Ella Choudhry and Sophia Zhang are both back as well.

Burdick, a junior, was as good as any player in the postseason run, and freshman Vogel was composed well beyond her years.

While players like Bennett and Salonga were the heart and sole of the Falcons, and other seniors Nisa Kincaid, Maddy Snodgress, Ema Vukojevic and Maisha Sharma all were major contributors, believe me when I say the cupboard is not empty for Foothill.

I had a chance to see all the postseason games for Foothill, and they were fun to watch. They were good everywhere on the court. Initially as I saw the highlights sent into the paper over the course of the season, I looked at the Falcons being senior-laden.

If any team is looking forward to next season, it's the Dons. It took five games for Granada transfer students Tristian Tia and Paul Tia to become eligible to play.

The great, late-season run from the Dons came to an end in the first round of the NCS D-I playoffs when they dropped a 41-14 decision to Pittsburg.

In the doubles tournament the unseeded team of Neha Reddy and Aditi Deshpande won the championship by beating the top-seeded team of Barco and Huang of California High.

In singles, Montana Parkinson-Lubold won her fourth EBAL singles title. She did so in dramatic fashion, beating Gigi Austin of Carondelet in the finals 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 10-6.

The Dons are losing some stud players like Nate Jetter, Jake Goldsworth, Sean Cervantes and Matthew Foley to graduation. But there are sophomore Anthony Harrington and junior Viliamu Baker-Kline coming back to team with the Tias in what will be a formidable offense.

Once they did, the offense took off scoring over 50 points a game in the final four regular season games. With both juniors, the offense will come out firing next season.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Foothill girls' volleyball postseason run ends in CIF State semifinals

Also: Dons win EBAL tennis singles and doubles titles; Amador football loses to Pitt in playoffs

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 15, 2023, 4:44 am

The amazing season turned in by the Foothill High girls' volleyball team came to an end on Veterans Day when the Falcons fell 3-0 to Saint Francis in the CIF State Open playoffs. The Falcons finished the season 37-2, winning the East Bay Athletic League regular season, EBAL playoffs and North Coast Section Division I championships. Foothill was the lone public school left in the CIF NorCal semifinals, joining Saint Francis, Mitty and the Branson School. In the first round of the NorCal tournament, Foothill beat St. Mary's of Stockton 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21. The highlights came from Katie Salonga (53 assists, 11 digs), Paige Bennett (24 kills, 10 digs), Kaycie Burdick (14 service points, 13 kills) and Lulu Hoenninger (7 kills, 2 blocks). The loss to Saint Francis was 11-25, 20-25, 19-25. The leaders were Salonga (24 assists, 6 digs), Bennett (11 digs, 8 kills), Burdick (9 kills, 8 digs) and freshman Kaitlyn Vogel (14 digs). I had a chance to see all the postseason games for Foothill, and they were fun to watch. They were good everywhere on the court. Initially as I saw the highlights sent into the paper over the course of the season, I looked at the Falcons being senior-laden. While players like Bennett and Salonga were the heart and sole of the Falcons, and other seniors Nisa Kincaid, Maddy Snodgress, Ema Vukojevic and Maisha Sharma all were major contributors, believe me when I say the cupboard is not empty for Foothill. Burdick, a junior, was as good as any player in the postseason run, and freshman Vogel was composed well beyond her years. Throw in sophomores Brook Steadman and Paige Nelson, along with Hoenninger -- a junior -- and the Foothill attack is going to be just fine. Sophia Burdick, Ella Choudhry and Sophia Zhang are both back as well. Amador Valley girls' tennis The Dons have played better as the season went on and their postseason -- in both team and individual events -- has been fantastic. In the EBAL singles/doubles tournament, the Dons took both the titles. In singles, Montana Parkinson-Lubold won her fourth EBAL singles title. She did so in dramatic fashion, beating Gigi Austin of Carondelet in the finals 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 10-6. In the doubles tournament the unseeded team of Neha Reddy and Aditi Deshpande won the championship by beating the top-seeded team of Barco and Huang of California High. Amador football The great, late-season run from the Dons came to an end in the first round of the NCS D-I playoffs when they dropped a 41-14 decision to Pittsburg. If any team is looking forward to next season, it's the Dons. It took five games for Granada transfer students Tristian Tia and Paul Tia to become eligible to play. Once they did, the offense took off scoring over 50 points a game in the final four regular season games. With both juniors, the offense will come out firing next season. The Dons are losing some stud players like Nate Jetter, Jake Goldsworth, Sean Cervantes and Matthew Foley to graduation. But there are sophomore Anthony Harrington and junior Viliamu Baker-Kline coming back to team with the Tias in what will be a formidable offense.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email acesmag@aol.com.