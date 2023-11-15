Turkey Trot debuting at Bishop Ranch

Flocks of various sizes of turkeys are set to trot through San Ramon's Bishop Ranch this Thanksgiving Day -- or at least appear to, as the first-ever Turkey Trot race and walk kicks off that morning in which participants of all ages are encouraged to don turkey costumes for the short race.

The event is open to the whole family, including pets, according to organizers, with proceeds benefiting the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano and prizes available to race winners.

The morning's festivities are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. with the Fast Turkey Trot -- for racers who are up for clearing the 5K route in 30 minutes or less -- followed by the more leisurely Festive 5K Turkey Trot scheduled from 8:40-10 a.m. A 0.5K Tiny Turkey Trot for children under 5 years old is scheduled from 9-10 a.m.

All participants who complete the race will earn a medal made of recycled wood, plus a long-sleeved commemorative T-shirt and bib that are included in the registration package.

More information and registration is available here.