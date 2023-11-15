News

Walnut Creek PD arrests robbery suspect in Fairfield

Man tied to crimes at Burger King, Autopia Carwash

by Bay City News Service

Police in Walnut Creek last week arrested a man suspected in two recent robberies, the department said Monday.

Last Friday, Malcolm Hale was arrested in Fairfield for allegedly robbing someone in the parking lot of Burger King on North Broadway on Nov. 3 and another robbery Nov. 8 at Autopia Carwash on North Main Street.

Detectives employed SWAT to execute a search warrant in Fairfield and allegedly uncovered an AR-15 assault style rifle.

Hale was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said.

