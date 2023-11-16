Tri-Valley Holiday Happenings 2023

Thanksgiving arrives next week, December is just around the corner and before we know it 2024 will be here. The Tri-Valley has a slew of special events all holiday season long to celebrate the spirit of this time of year. Here's our overview of the "Holiday Happenings" on the calendar so far in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville from now through New Year's weekend:

Holiday Ice Rink

The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is open now through Jan. 7. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are purchased per 90-minute sessions. Visit citycenterbishopranch.com.

Photos with Santa at Stoneridge

The ultimate holiday tradition, pictures with Santa Claus, awaits now through Dec. 24 at Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton. For available dates and times, visit simon.com.

Letters to Santa

Write a letter to Santa and he'll write back. Drop off at Robert Livermore Community Center and write the child's name and address clearly so Santa knows where to mail his letter. 4446 East Ave. in Livermore, now through Dec. 15.

Earlier Than The Bird

The pajama shopping tradition is back.

Boutique shops will be open with steals, deals and giveaways to make you the best gift giver ever this holiday season. 7-10 a.m., Nov. 18. Livermorium Plaza and downtown Livermore.

Holiday Craft Boutique

Start holiday shopping with the Dublin Senior Center at the Holiday Craft Boutique where dozens of local artisans will have goods on display and for sale. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 18. 7600 Amador Valley Blvd.

Mony Nop Turkey Drive

Community members are invited to drop off a frozen turkey, gift card or cash donation to help local families in need.

Proceeds benefit Tri-Valley Haven's Holiday Program. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 19. Livermore City Hall at 1052 S. Livermore Ave.

Interfaith Interconnect & Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

Livermore-Pleasanton Interfaith Clergy Association is holding its ninth interfaith Thanksgiving service where all are welcome to attend the service and to stay on for conversation and light refreshments. 3:30 p.m., Nov. 19. St. Clare's Episcopal Church, 3350 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton.

Tri-Valley Turkey Burn

Join Pleasanton North Rotary's ninth annual Tri-Valley Turkey Burn, 5K/10K, run, walk, stroll. 7:30 a.m., Nov. 23. Ken Mercer Sports Park, 5800 Parkside Drive in Pleasanton. Visit trivalleyturkeyburn.org.

Tri-Valley Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner

Serving families, seniors, military, singles and anyone needing Thanksgiving Dinner. Serving residents in Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Danville. Join for a traditional sit-down dinner from 12-4 p.m., Nov. 23. St. Raymond Catholic Church, 11555 Shannon Ave., Dublin.

Selfies with Santa

Santa's calendar has him landing back in the festively decorated Alexander Square at City Center Bishop Ranch. 12-4 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 to Dec. 23 at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon.

Danville Lighting of the Old Oak Tree

Watch as Father Christmas and the Snow Angel sprinkle a little magic dust on the Old Oak Tree and bring it to light. Stroll downtown Danville and enjoy refreshments, entertainment and holiday shopping through the festively decorated streets 5-8 p.m., Nov. 25. Visit danville.ca.gov.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday Show

This Grammy-nominated band has been delivering high-energy, jazz and swing music for over 30 years and promises to bring their signature sound to the stage with classic holiday tunes and original hits. 8 p.m., Nov. 25. Visit livermorearts.org.

Pacific Chamber Orchestra: Glorious

Experience the sheer beauty of George Frideric Handel's beloved Messiah and be inspired by the riveting performances of four gifted soloists. 3 p.m., Nov. 26. Visit livermorearts.org.

Creatures of Impulse: Holiday Shorts

Viewer suggestions will inspire holiday themed games, scenes and improv fun in the first act. The audience then votes for which short scene Creatures of Impulse will make into an improvised play in the second act. Nov. 28 to Dec.1. Visit firehousearts.org.

Dublin Holiday Tree Lighting

Come to Dublin Civic Center for the 40th lighting of the holiday tree and enjoy performances by local musicians and dancers. Count down as the 30-foot holiday tree is illuminated and lookout for a special guest from the North Pole. 6 p.m., Nov. 30. 100 Civic Plaza.

Downtown Pleasanton Holiday Open House

Stroll Main Street and enjoy shopping specials, dining, live music and free photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus at the Museum on Main. 4-7 p.m., Dec. 1.

Holiday Village in the Park

Join Livermore Downtown Inc. as they transform Carnegie Park into a magical holiday village. Like a Hallmark Christmas movie, but real. 4-8 p.m., Dec. 1. Visit livermoredowntown.com.

Holiday Swingin'! A Kat Edmonson Christmas

Enjoy the smooth and soulful voice of Kat Edmonson as she performs classic holiday tunes and her own original songs, accompanied by a talented jazz ensemble. 8 p.m., Dec. 1. Visit livermorearts.org.

Deacon Dave's Christmas Display

The 40th annual Deacon Dave's Christmas Display Opening Ceremonies begins at 6:30 p.m., Dec.1 with the procession down Hillcrest Ave. in Livermore. Visit casadelpomba.com. Through Jan. 1.

Sing-It-Yourself Messiah

The holiday tradition continues as Valley Concert Chorale hosts its annual Sing-It-Yourself Messiah open to singers of all ages in the community. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1. Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., Livermore Visit valleyconcertchorale.org.

Breakfast with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to Dublin and families are invited to enjoy a hot pancake breakfast served with sausage, fruit, coffee and juice, followed by the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa will pose for holiday photos following each session. 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., Dec. 2. Shannon Community Center. Visit dublin.ca.gov.

Bah Humbug! 5K Fun Run, Walk & Kids

Get up, get out and get in the holiday spirit on this run or walk through the streets of San Ramon dressed up in a holiday costume or your favorite exercise outfit. 8 a.m., Dec. 2. Visit sanramon.ca.gov.

Holiday Art Fair

The Bankhead lobby will come alive with a free-admission Holiday Art Fair which will bring together art and fine handcraft vendors for shoppers to find that perfect gift, either for a special someone or for oneself. 3-6 p.m., Dec. 2.

Pleasanton Hometown Holiday Celebration

The City of Pleasanton Hometown Holiday Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 with a parade of floats, marching bands, community groups and more. Tree lighting after the parade includes musical entertainment and a special appearance by Santa.

Livermore Sights and Sound Parade

Enjoy floats and performances by local businesses, bands, schools, clubs and more. Tree Lighting to immediately follow. A Livermore tradition not to be missed. 6 p.m., Dec. 2.

San Ramon Community Tree Lighting

This free family-friendly event will feature holiday-themed crafts, tasty treats, festive entertainment and fun photo opportunities in and around San Ramon City Hall. Lighting of the Holiday Tree will take place following a short ceremony in the Central Park Meadow. 5:30 p.m., Dec. 2.

Livermore-Amador Symphony Free Family Concert

Enjoy the sounds of the season as talented musicians come together to bring a magical experience you and your loved ones won't soon forget. Hurry and reserve your seats today before they're all gone. 3 p.m., Dec. 2. Visit livermorearts.org.

Livermore-Amador Symphony Winter Tales

Celebrate the season with magical music and fairy tales. Get the holidays off to a festive start with the sounds of the symphony. 8 p.m., Dec. 2. Visit livermorearts.org.

Holidays in the Vineyards

Join for a Livermore Valley Wine Country tradition and celebrate with Holidays in the Vineyards and Toys for Tots. This festive two-day event features wine tasting, live music and shopping. 12.-4 p.m., Dec.2-3. Visit lvwine.org.

A Nutty Nutcracker: A Christmas Spectacular

Enjoy a classic holiday tale with a modern, magical twist with the East Bay Dance Company's A Nutty Nutcracker. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Dec. 3. Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center. Visit tickets.sanramon.ca.gov.

Irish Christmas in America

This family favorite is filled with music, dance and storytelling, celebrating the holiday season with a unique Irish twist. 3 p.m., Dec. 3 at the Bankhead Theater. Visit livermorearts.org.

Caring Santa is Coming to Stoneridge

Exclusively for children with special needs. Reservations are required for this private photo experience. Schedule your photo today. 8:30-10:30 a.m., Dec. 3 at Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton. Visit simon.com.

A Holiday Social

Friends of the Pleasanton Senior Center present A Holiday Social. Join for holiday music, entertainment, delicious desserts and a special guest. 2:30-4:30 p.m., Dec. 7. Register at 925-931-5365.

Fratello Marionettes: The North Pole Review

The Rincon Branch Library will host Fratello Marionettes for a performance of their winter program. This music-based production showcases a graceful ice skater, Russian Trepak Dancers and a trio of dazzling acrobatic penguins. 3:30 p.m., Dec. 8. 725 Rincon Ave., Livermore.

Diablo Women's Chorale

Join the Diablo Women's Chorale, a lively social group of singers from around the East Bay for Under a Winter's Sky to ring in the holiday season with good cheer. 7 p.m., Dec. 8; 3 p.m., Dec. 10. Walnut Creek United Methodist Church. Visit diablowomenschorale.org.

Holiday Dance Escape

Kick off the season with friends at the Dublin Senior Center's annual holiday dance social featuring The Cool Tones big band. 7-10 p.m., Dec. 8. Visit dublin.ca.gov/380/Special-Events.

Deck the Homes in Dublin

Registration for Dublin's Deck the Homes holiday decorating contest is open until 4 p.m., Dec. 8. Winners will receive a gift card to a local business, yard sign and certificate of recognition from the Dublin City Council. Visit dublin.ca.gov/289/Holiday-Events.

Ho Ho Ho Holiday Carnival

Join LARPD and some of Santa's helpers for a holiday carnival at Sycamore Grove Park. There will be Midway games, face painting, arts & crafts and holiday treats. 4-8 p.m., Dec. 9. Visit larpd.org.

The Miracle of Christmas

Valley Concert Chorale presents The Miracle of Christmas holiday concert, featuring Respighi's Laud to the Nativity. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore; and 4 p.m., Dec. 10, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1225 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton. Visit valleyconcertchorale.org.

Congregation Beth Emek Shabbat Hanukkah Service

Join in person or online for the annual Shabbat Hanukkah service celebrating the 2nd night of Hanukkah with a joyous, song-filled service. If joining in person, arrive early to set up your Hanukkah menorah. 8 p.m., Dec. 8 at Congregation Beth Emek; 3400 Nevada Court in Pleasanton. Visit bethemek.org.

Festival of Lights Celebration

During Hanukkah, Congregation Beth Emek families with young children will make the Festival of Lights a celebration about giving, getting together to sing Hanukkah songs with a concert by Melita. Enjoy a Hanukkah meal together and complete a mitzvah project. Free with advance registration requested at eventbrite.com. 4-6:30 p.m., Dec. 9. 3400 Nevada Court, Pleasanton.

Chanukah Under The Stars

Join to light up Livermore's menorah while enjoying hot latkes and Chanukah doughnuts with a Chanukah music contest, city dignitaries and glow in the dark fun. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9. In front of the Bankhead Theater.

Pet Photos with Santa

Bring your pets to pose with Santa at Stoneridge Shopping Center, located on the lower level. All pets must be on leash. Dec. 10. Visit simon.com.

Holiday Stocking and Gift Card Drive

Tri-Valley Haven is requesting filled stockings for local children and adults in need. Suggested items and drop off information can be found at trivalleyhaven.org. Drop off by Dec.12. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., TVH Community Building, 3663 Pacific Ave., Livermore.

Chanukah Wonderland at Stoneridge Shopping Center

Celebrate the festival of lights with live music, holiday crafts and games, Chanukah photo-ops and face painting while kindling the 9-foot menorah in the mall's grand court from 5:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 12. Visit jewishtrivalley.com.

Sunol Menorah Lighting

The small town of Sunol is getting its very own menorah. Join to inaugurate and celebrate this new addition to the Tri-Valley's Chanukah fixtures. 5:30 p.m., Dec. 13. Sunol Community Park. Visit jewishtrivalley.com

Chorus Eclectic - Winter Wonderlands

Chorus Eclectic performs under the dynamic leadership of Alex Taite performing a wide range of music from past and present, from classical to folk and modern styles. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14. Visit firehousearts.org.

Chanukah on Ice

Glide across the ice to Chanukah, Israeli and Jewish music with a mega Fire on Ice menorah lighting on the ice. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14. Tri Valley Ice Dublin. Visit jewishtrivalley.com.

The Nutcracker

Valley Dance Theatre's full production of The Nutcracker at the Bankhead Theater is accompanied by the Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra and entertains with elaborate sets, skilled dancers and beautiful costumes. Performances are Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 15-17. Visit livermorearts.org.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Returning to The Bankhead with their unique blend of jazz, classical and world music, Pink Martini promises an evening of musical diversity and cultural fusion that will leave you mesmerized. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11. Visit livermorearts.org.

Handling the Holidays

For those who have experienced the death of a loved one the winter holiday season can be painful. Hope Hospice offers a free Zoom workshop to discuss healthy coping strategies. 2-3 p.m., Dec. 14. To register, call their Grief Support Department at 925-829-8770.

Donuts with Santa

Join for a morning of holiday cheer at the Robert Livermore Community Center for donuts, games, Santa letters, adopt-a-stuffed pet, Santa pictures and more. 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.., Dec. 16. Visit larpd.org.

Spirit & Sweater Stroll

Stroll visit, sip and shop in your ugliest holiday sweater while strolling through downtown Pleasanton where guests will enjoy spirits and craft cocktails at a number of downtown locations. 5-8 p.m, Dec. 16. Visit pleasantondowntown.net.

Jeff Bordes and Friends

Jeff Bordes and Friends return to the Firehouse Arts Center to present a New Orleans Christmas. 8 p.m. Dec. 16. Visit firehousearts.org.

Impressions of the Nutcracker

The San Ramon Valley Dance Company puts a fun new spin on this timeless classic by incorporating multiple dance styles in a fast paced production at just over an hour. This popular story ballet performance will delight and entertain the whole family. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16 and 1 and 3:30 p.m., Dec. 17. Visit srvda.com.

A Rockin' Holiday Review

Jared Freiburg & The Vagabonds return to the Firehouse stage this holiday season for another memorable high energy performance filled with joy and fun as they celebrate the golden age of American music. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 21. Visit firehousearts.org

Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular

This breathtaking and traditional show featuring a talented cast of dancers, singers and musicians takes you on a journey through the joy and wonder of the holiday season. With stunning choreography, dazzling costumes, and unforgettable music, Nochebuena is the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. 8 p.m., Dec. 23. Visit livermorearts.org.

New Year's Eve with The Four Freshmen

Ring in New Year's Eve with The Four Freshmen, the legendary vocal group known for their impeccable harmonies and timeless classics. Bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new with an evening of incredible music and entertainment. 8 p.m., Dec. 31. Visit livermorearts.org.

Happy New Year with Lauryn Marie

Ring in the New Year with Lauryn Marie a singer-songwriter from Pleasanton. With thoughtful lyrics and evocative melodies, she combines folk, indie-rock and bedroom pop to create sincere and relatable songs. 8 p.m., Jan 6. Visit firehousearts.org.

