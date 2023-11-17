News

Community Briefs: Jazz with Jackie Ryan and Trio | Curatorial Committee applications | Danville Design Award nominations

Also: Deadline approaches to apply for county treasurer-tax collector

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 17, 2023, 5:43 am
Jazz vocalist Jackie Ryan. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

Jackie Ryan and Trio

The next installment of the San Ramon Library Foundation's Fall Jazz Series is coming this weekend, with jazz vocalist Jackie Ryan leading the show alongside pianist John Burr, bassist Doug Miller and Erik Jekabson on trumpet and flugelhorn.

The Jackie Ryan and Trio performance is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 18) in the San Ramon Library at 100 Montgomery St. Tickets are available here.

Apply for Curatorial Committee

The town of Danville is seeking candidates with an eye for art to serve on the town's curatorial committee and help guide future exhibits at the Village Theatre Art Gallery.

Members of the committee participate in quarterly meetings aimed at guiding and directing the gallery's offerings.

"Committee members work together to identify, review, and select exhibitions for presentation," town officials wrote in an announcement this week.

Applications are now open, with officials particularly seeking candidates with relevant experience in galleries, arts education, and municipal arts programs. Committee members will be appointed to a two-year term as volunteers.

Design Award nominations

The Town of Danville is accepting nominations for next year's Design Awards, aimed at recognizing and highlighting exceptional architectural designs within the town.

The awards are typically held every three years, with the latest installment impacted by delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's nominations will be open to projects that have been completed since the start of 2019.

The winners will be honored next year in four different categories: Outstanding New Residential Neighborhood Design, Outstanding Custom Home Design, Outstanding Commercial Remodel Design, and Outstanding Historic Renovation and Redevelopment Design.

Nominations will be reviewed by a committee formed for the awards, who will submit recommendations for winners to the Town Council. Awards will be presented at the council's March 19 meeting, with winners set to be announced in early February.

Nominations are open through Nov. 30. They should include a description explaining why the selected sites should be chosen as well as the address of the nominated sites sent via email to randersonbarrett@danville.gov.

Treasurer-tax collector applications

The application period for the county's treasurer-tax collector position is in its final week, with the deadline approaching on Wednesday (Nov. 22).

The successful applicant will be appointed for the remainder of a term starting Jan. 4 and extending through 2027 as the successor of longtime Treasurer-Tax Collector Russell Watts, who is retiring after 21 years in the position effective Dec. 31.

More information and applications are available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

