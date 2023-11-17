Danville police investigating gas station armed robbery

The Danville Police Department is seeking the public's help in an investigation and subsequent search for the culprit in an armed robbery at a gas station in the southeast part of town last week.

According to police, the robbery occurred at 4:35 a.m. near the intersection Crow Canyon Road and Camino Tassajara on Nov. 10, with a man carrying a firearm and passing a note demanding money.

The robber was described as a white man with a short ponytail. Although his face was hidden from view under a black face mask and camouflage hat, police are hoping that "someone within our community may recognize the distinctive clothing or have seen this individual elsewhere," according to a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the mask and hat, photos posted by DPD show the armed man who conducted the robbery wearing an oversized black blazer on top of gray coveralls and carrying an olive green backpack.

"We are actively investigating this incident, and need your help identifying the suspect," DPD officials wrote on social media. "If you have any information, witnessed anything unusual around the time of the incident, or have information about the suspect's clothing, we urge you to contact the Danville Police Department."