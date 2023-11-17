News

Danville police investigating gas station armed robbery

Security photos released to help ID at-large culprit

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 17, 2023, 5:37 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

DPD officials are hoping community members might recognize the distinctive oufit worn by the culprit in an armed robbery last week, and are asking for the public's help as they continue their investigation. (Photo courtesy DPD)

The Danville Police Department is seeking the public's help in an investigation and subsequent search for the culprit in an armed robbery at a gas station in the southeast part of town last week.

The suspect in last week's robbery appears to be carrying a firearm in surveillance footage obtained by DPD. (Photo courtesy DPD)

According to police, the robbery occurred at 4:35 a.m. near the intersection Crow Canyon Road and Camino Tassajara on Nov. 10, with a man carrying a firearm and passing a note demanding money.

The robber was described as a white man with a short ponytail. Although his face was hidden from view under a black face mask and camouflage hat, police are hoping that "someone within our community may recognize the distinctive clothing or have seen this individual elsewhere," according to a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the mask and hat, photos posted by DPD show the armed man who conducted the robbery wearing an oversized black blazer on top of gray coveralls and carrying an olive green backpack.

"We are actively investigating this incident, and need your help identifying the suspect," DPD officials wrote on social media. "If you have any information, witnessed anything unusual around the time of the incident, or have information about the suspect's clothing, we urge you to contact the Danville Police Department."

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to get in touch with the DPD Investigation Unit at pdinvestigations@danville.ca.gov or call 925-314-3700.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

