EBMUD: Fall-run Mokelumne salmon population sets 80-year record

More fall-run Chinook salmon are returning to spawn in the Mokelumne River this year than in any year since 1940, when wildlife officials first began tracking the population, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

EBMUD officials announced Thursday that more than 20,000 fish have so far returned to the river to complete their life cycle.

"This year's historic return highlights EBMUD's longstanding collaboration in the region and our deep commitment to sustaining this vital fish hatchery and protecting the river's habitat," said EBMUD Board President Andy Katz.

The river is the primary drinking water source for 1.4 million customers served by EBMUD in Alameda and Contra Costa counties and the water agency is responsible for balancing the needs of the river's human dependents with environmental and wildlife protections.

Salmon populations are counted every spawning season, which runs from August through January, when the fish return to their Mokelumne birthplace to breed and die after living for two to five years in the Pacific Ocean.