News

Danville council to vote on pay raise for town manager

14.2% salary increase on the table for Calabrigo following annual performance review

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 20, 2023, 9:49 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set to consider a resolution Tuesday that would approve a contract extension and pay raise for Town Manager Joe Calabrigo following an annual performance review.

Town of Danville logo.

After 30 years on the job, Calabrigo's latest performance review conducted by the council in closed-session discussions in recent months "has determined that he continues to perform his duties in a highly satisfactory manner," according to a staff report from city attorney Robert Ewing.

A subsequent closed-session discussion also focused on Calabrigo's salary and benefits -- which were at $384,005.82 in 2022, according to Transparent California, making him the town's top-paid employee -- and the possibility of a raise and contract extension.

"On that basis, it is recommended that the Town Council extend the employment agreement of the Town Manager through April 8, 2025," Ewing wrote."It is further recommended that the Town Manager's compensation be adjusted to provide for a 14.2% salary increase."

If approved, the resolution on the table at the upcoming council meeting would see Calabrigo's salary increase by $37,752 annually, with an additional $15,252 in benefits annually, which have been accounted for in the town's operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 21). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Councilmembers will consider approving the town's most recent annual comprehensive financial report.

* Management analyst Cat Bravo will provide a legislative update.

* Councilmembers will vote on a resolution that would allow for traffic mitigation measures to be installed on Orange Blossom Way between El Capitan and Brookside drives.

* Mayor Robert Storer and Vice Mayor Karen Stepper will provide a school district liaison report.

* As a routine item on their consent agenda, the council will consider approving a previously discussed resolution to allow for the delivery of medical cannabis to patients and caregivers, in alignment with new state legislation going into effect in January.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville council to vote on pay raise for town manager

14.2% salary increase on the table for Calabrigo following annual performance review

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 20, 2023, 9:49 pm

The Danville Town Council is set to consider a resolution Tuesday that would approve a contract extension and pay raise for Town Manager Joe Calabrigo following an annual performance review.

After 30 years on the job, Calabrigo's latest performance review conducted by the council in closed-session discussions in recent months "has determined that he continues to perform his duties in a highly satisfactory manner," according to a staff report from city attorney Robert Ewing.

A subsequent closed-session discussion also focused on Calabrigo's salary and benefits -- which were at $384,005.82 in 2022, according to Transparent California, making him the town's top-paid employee -- and the possibility of a raise and contract extension.

"On that basis, it is recommended that the Town Council extend the employment agreement of the Town Manager through April 8, 2025," Ewing wrote."It is further recommended that the Town Manager's compensation be adjusted to provide for a 14.2% salary increase."

If approved, the resolution on the table at the upcoming council meeting would see Calabrigo's salary increase by $37,752 annually, with an additional $15,252 in benefits annually, which have been accounted for in the town's operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 21). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Councilmembers will consider approving the town's most recent annual comprehensive financial report.

* Management analyst Cat Bravo will provide a legislative update.

* Councilmembers will vote on a resolution that would allow for traffic mitigation measures to be installed on Orange Blossom Way between El Capitan and Brookside drives.

* Mayor Robert Storer and Vice Mayor Karen Stepper will provide a school district liaison report.

* As a routine item on their consent agenda, the council will consider approving a previously discussed resolution to allow for the delivery of medical cannabis to patients and caregivers, in alignment with new state legislation going into effect in January.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.