Danville council to vote on pay raise for town manager

The Danville Town Council is set to consider a resolution Tuesday that would approve a contract extension and pay raise for Town Manager Joe Calabrigo following an annual performance review.

After 30 years on the job, Calabrigo's latest performance review conducted by the council in closed-session discussions in recent months "has determined that he continues to perform his duties in a highly satisfactory manner," according to a staff report from city attorney Robert Ewing.

A subsequent closed-session discussion also focused on Calabrigo's salary and benefits -- which were at $384,005.82 in 2022, according to Transparent California, making him the town's top-paid employee -- and the possibility of a raise and contract extension.

"On that basis, it is recommended that the Town Council extend the employment agreement of the Town Manager through April 8, 2025," Ewing wrote."It is further recommended that the Town Manager's compensation be adjusted to provide for a 14.2% salary increase."

If approved, the resolution on the table at the upcoming council meeting would see Calabrigo's salary increase by $37,752 annually, with an additional $15,252 in benefits annually, which have been accounted for in the town's operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.